India’s Leading Film Composer + Singer - Sheykhar Ravjiani - Releases His First Non-Film Hindi Love Song, RANG
Sheykhar Ravjiani Releases His First Non-Film Hindi Love Song, RANGEAST GRINSTEAD, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RANG is the first non-film Hindi popular love song from one of India’s most loved singers, lead film score composers and vocal mentors, Sheykhar Ravjiani, performing as SHEYKHAR. Literally translating as ‘Colour’ this is a beautiful Indian love song written in Brij Bhasha, composed with flavours of European music and performed on acoustic guitar, accordion and mandolin. After the first few bars of his new non-film pop song RANG, it is easy to see why success follows SHEYKHAR.
Classically trained vocalist and accomplished playback singer, SHEYKHAR has lent his voice to highly popular tracks that have won him the love and adulation of fans all over the world.
RANG is a very special song for SHEYKHAR as he relates in his own words -
“In the past couple of years during the lockdown, when everything felt dark, the one thing that brought light and colour into my life as always, was music. While I composed a number of songs during this time, RANG was a song that resonated the most as it has the essence of a classic, it was a song that took me back to who I was before the world told me who I should be. I remember playing RANG for my mother who listened to it repeatedly with so much happiness in her eyes, that’s when I knew that the world needs to hear this track
too.”
RANG is written by the popular lyricist Priya Saraiya and is written from the woman’s perspective in the West Hindi language of Brij Bhasha.
SHEYKHAR’s compelling vocal treatment complements the lyrics perfectly,
“I have surrendered my mind, body and soul to your love
What are these colours your love has brought into my life”
It is fitting that SHEYKHAR has chosen Sufiscore as the label to release RANG. Sufiscore is not just a traditional label but a YouTube channel amassing millions of views of songs from the Asian and South Asian markets. By celebrating new creative processes with leading musicians adapting to adversity as they continue to explore global fusion, Sufiscore is opening doors to international collaborations wherever musicians are in the world. Through live-syncing, remote recording and other practices, Sufiscore seeks to usher in new ways of making and consuming music online.
SHEYKHAR is a much loved and popular personality on television as a reality show judge and mentor for shows such as Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Saregamapa, Indian Idol, Dil hai Hindustani and 'The Voice' India. Having mentored over 300 contestants across 15 music reality shows, SHEYKHAR has recently extended his passion for nurturing young talent by launching the GIIS-Shekhar Ravjiani School of Music accessible to over 15,000 students across 21 GIIS Schools where Sheykhar designs his own curriculum and unique style of teaching a generation what it means to be a musician today while staying true to one’s roots.
While he is a true artiste at heart, SHEYKHAR also enjoys teaching and imparting his musical knowledge to the next generation. An effort that has found a voice in his “Masterclass” Sessions that he conducts in schools and colleges.
Sheykhar Ravjiani’s phenomenally successful music-writing partnership with Vishal has led to over 65 Indian film scores including ‘Jhankaar Beats’, ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, ‘Anjaana Anjaani’, ‘Dostana’, ‘Chennai Express’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘War’ among others.
SHEYKHAR’s forthcoming films are ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, ‘Pathaan’, ‘VikramVeda’ and the Aditya Chopra directed Broadway Musical ‘Come, fall in love’.
RANG releases through Sufiscore on the 29th November, 2021.
MUSICIANS ON RANG:
Singer & Composer: SHEYKHAR
Lyrics: Priya Saraiya
Mandolin: Tapas Roy
Accordion: Jackie Vanjari
Guitars: Shomu Seal
Arranged, Produced & Mixed by Sheykhar Ravjiani
Recorded at Ggaruda studios
Mastered by Christian Wright at Abbey Road Studios London UK Mix Assisted by Hanish Taneja
Poetry Tracks mixed by Hanish Taneja
