Top Municipal Lien Search Companies in U.S. Merge
It's an exciting day for Property Debt Research and Clear Choice. With this merger, we will combine the experiences and knowledge that have made both companies leaders in the industry for many years.”FT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Property Debt Research and Clear Choice Tax and Lien Service announced a partnership to combine production and further increase their product lines.
— Patrick Emrich, CEO, Property Debt Research
The merger, which joins two of the top Municipal Lien Search companies in the U.S., will add synergies leading to lower turnaround times and increased production.
“Today is an exciting day for Property Debt Research and Clear Choice Tax and Lien,” said Property Debt Research CEO Patrick Emrich. With this merger, we will combine the experiences and knowledge that have made both companies leaders in the industry for many years. Clear Choice has a fantastic reputation with their clients, and we are looking forward to what the future brings.”
Both companies are located in Florida and have been serving the real estate industry for over 18 years. Property Debt Research is headquartered in Ft. Myers, while Clear Choice is in Boca Raton. Both perform Municipal Lien Searches, HOA Estoppel Certificates, and O&E Reports for title companies, real estate attorneys, and Realtors.
“Our goal is simple - Help Real Estate professionals close deals faster and
smoother. Joining forces lets us provide an even better customer experience to our clients. The partnership of two giants in our field is going to be exciting and transformative in the industry.” Clear Choice owner & founder Jason Talley said.
The companies have three offices and operate nationally, providing searches in all 50 states. Both companies will continue operating under their brand names, and staffing will remain the same for both.
About Property Debt Research:
Established in 2001, Property Debt Research performs Municipal Lien Searches, HOA/Condo Estoppel Certificates, O&E Reports, and other title-related services in Florida and Nationwide. In 2021, PDR surpassed 1,000,000 research reports for clients. PDR EZ Order allows clients to place orders, check online status, make updates, and much more 24/7. All Property Debt Research’s team of professionals are graduates of PDR University, where they learn how to ensure PDR’s clients’ searches are done right the first time with speed, accuracy, and a smile. A portion of each sale benefits Habitat for Humanity. For more information, visit: www.PropertyDebtResearch.com or call 1-877-543-6669.
About Clear Choice Tax & Lien
Established in 2003, Clear Choice Tax & Lien provides municipal debt reports for title companies and title agents, real estate attorneys, Investors, and financial institutions in Florida and nationally. Clear Choice averages 60,000 searches annually across 50 states with 50+ team members. A portion of each sale benefits the Broward County Humane Society. For more information, visit: www.TaxAndLien.com or call 1-954-597-7141.
