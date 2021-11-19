Harlem Cultural Festival 2.0 Featuring Rakim and The Count Basie Orchestra 11.28.2021 @ The Historic Apollo Theater

Rakim

Harlem Cultural Festival 2.0 Featuring Rakim, Slick Rick, and The Count Basie Orchestra 11.28.2021 @ The Historic Apollo Theater

The revival of this historic festival is a significant moment of reflection about what the 1960s events represented: celebration and empowerment of the Black community.” — Alyson Williams

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An eclectic mix of more than 50 artists will perform at the launch of the revived Harlem Cultural Festival. Performers include Rakim, the Count Basie Orchestra, Slick Rick, “First Lady of DEF Jam” Alyson Williams, Herbert Holler, DJ J-Ronin, Omar, and C.A.M.P on Sunday, November 28th , 2021 at the world famous Apollo Theater from 2PM to 10PM. The Harlem Cultural Festival (HCF) 2.0 is a rebirth of the all-but-forgotten events that took place in Harlem’s Mt. Morris Park (now known as Marcus Garvey Park) in the summer of 1969 and the subject of Questlove’s 2021 documentary, “Summer of Soul.” Through music, spoken-word, dance and visual arts, the HCF will celebrate the rich culture of the Black community. This revival will also be live-streamed to domestic and international audiences through LaunchGlobal for an additional viewership of tens of millions globally.

“The Harlem Cultural Festival is a great property for streaming content and brands committed to the Black community. Expanding across the Diaspora will give the community, and the brand global reach." said Larry Harris, CEO Alpha Precision Media (Amazon Advertising Partner), brand sponsor for the festival and leader in the field of media targeting and branding.

As it grows, the HCF will evolve into a series of free, family-friendly, public concerts and events in support of Black culture and Black communities. Envisioned not only as an annual event in Harlem opening Memorial Day Weekend 2022, it will also extend across the country and across the global African Diaspora.

"Like many good companies, we strive to be good global citizens here at Cleverhood. Our outerwear is dedicated to human mobility, safe neighborhoods, open spaces, and street equity for everyone. Mobility justice makes a community stronger, healthier, and happier," said corporate sponsor Susan Mocarski Founder and Designer at apparel brand Cleverhood.

Proceeds from the Harlem Cultural Festival will benefit the non-profit organization “When the Rainbow is Enuf.” Using the power of music and the arts, the non-profit will advance several goals, including:

Promoting awareness and advocacy for social justice

Raising funds to support victims and families of police violence and hate crimes

Educating and engaging the community in civic activities

Supporting self-determination and community empowerment, and

Sustaining a thriving arts community

HCF community sponsor Fred Davie of Union Theological stated, "The Harlem Cultural Festival is a great property for streaming content and brands committed to the community. Expanding across the Diaspora will give the community, and the brand global reach."

For free admission, guests will be required to register https://harlemculturalfestival.org in advance of the festival. All COVID protocols will be followed.

Live Stream carried on harlemculturalfestival.org, Instagram live: harlem_cultural_festival, and Launchglobal.tv

The HCF will have its own merchandise for sale on-site including branded t-shirts, coffee mugs and other items. Additionally, there will be on-site health screenings, and information on wellness, anti-violence programs, and other services to empower and inform attendees.

“The revival of this historic festival is a significant moment of reflection about what the 1960s events represented: celebration and empowerment of the Black community. I am honored to participate in this innovative showcase,” said Alyson Williams.

Frequently Asked Questions About Harlem Cultural Festival

What is the Harlem Cultural Festival?

A revival of the 1960s festival, the Harlem Cultural Festival is a celebration of Black culture, expression, and creativity

When will the 2021 HCF take place?

Sunday November 28th 2021 from 2pm - 10pm

Where will be 2021 HCF be held?

The Worldfamous Apollo Theater

253 W 125th St, New York, NY 10027

What about COVID?

The safety of all attendees, performers, and crew is our top priority. In accordance with the Apollo Theaters regulations, proof of full COVID vaccination must be presented upon entry. Additionally, mask usage is required inside the venue unless actively eating or drinking.

What are the hours of the event?/ What time do the gates open?

the event will run from 2pm till 10pm and the house will open at 12pm

How much does is cost to attend the festival?

Festival tickets are free!