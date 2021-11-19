Being You When the World Goes Insane - How to rise above and combat the trauma and drama of a chaotic world
Renowned speaker Dr. Dain Heer shares tools for dealing with turmoil in a new special event on November 28: “Being You - When the World Goes Insane".HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The past two years have turned many people’s lives upside down. With mass unemployment, global travel suspended, months of lockdown, schools closings, and more, many people have been unable to recognize the new reality they have found themselves in. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says that global uncertainty is at an all time high, and the collective mental health of countries severely impacted by COVID-19 worsened in 2020 and 2021.
Renowned speaker Dr. Dain Heer has decided to offer his tools for rising above the collective chaos and finding a sense of hope and calm in a new special event on November 28: “Being You - When the World Goes Insane,” hosted online and streamed live from Houston.
Dr Heer is a bestselling author, founder of International Being You Day, renowned speaker and co-creator of Access Consciousness, a personal development modality practiced in 173 countries.
His advice for those who are struggling to make sense of life post-covid?
“Don’t try to fit in with the insanity of the world. Most of the trauma and drama out there doesn’t belong to you. Try to tap into whether you’re actually feeling the pressure of the situation around you, or if you’re carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders when you don’t need to.”
According to Dr Heer, most people don’t realize the infectious nature of bad news and catastrophe.
“In tumultuous times, we seem to get swept up in the sea of chaos. It starts with an individual or a small group of people, and before you know it, they hand it off to everybody else and everyone gets frantic, everybody is scared, everybody is running around looking for how things are getting worse.”
This special event Being You class will empower attendees with the tools to separate themselves from the chaos in the world and move from surviving to thriving.
Event Information
Date: 28 Nov 2021
Time:
03:00 PM to 04:30 PM
(UTC-06:00) Central Time (US & Canada)
Format: Online Teleclass streaming live from Houston, TX
Tickets
Being You isn’t about getting everything right. It’s about exploring you, creating you, and being the energy of you, whatever that may look like in any given situation. When you start being you, you stop being the effect of the world around you. You’re in the driver’s seat and you know deep within that any situation can be changed -- and that your choices create the world and future.
About Dr Dain Heer
Dr Dain Heer is an author, change-maker, speaker and co-creator of Access Consciousness. For more than twenty years, Heer has travelled the world, sharing his unique insights on relationship, money, happiness and consciousness. Growing up in the ghetto in Los Angeles, Heer was exposed to constant abuse however he never chose to be a victim. In his talks and workshops, he uses a set of tools and provides step by step energetic processes to get people out of the conclusions and judgments that are keeping them stuck on a cycle of no choice and no change- leading them into moments of awe that they have the power to change anything. To learn more about Dr Dain Heer visit, drdainheer.com.
Media Inquiries
Justine McKell, McKell Media, Justine@mckellmedia.com
AUS + 61 415 144 407 US 346 303 1081
Justine McKell
McKell Media
+1 346-303-1081
justine@mckellmedia.com