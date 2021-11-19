Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size to Reach $84.80 Billion by 2030

Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Trends

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Technology Node (20–28nm, 10nm, 7nm, and Others), Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), and Application (Smartphones, Cameras, Drones, Automotive, Robotics, AR/VR, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to a report, the global mobile artificial intelligence (AI) industry size was valued at $8.56 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $84.80 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.44%. The North America region is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe.

The mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The analysis had identified that North America contributed maximum revenue in 2020. The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors, such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers, in the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market. Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research.

The major companies profiled in the Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market include NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), and Huawei Technologies (China).

According to the insights of the CXOs of leading companies, the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market holds high potential in smartphone industry. The current business scenario experiences rapid development in artificial intelligence technology and mobile industry, particularly in the developed and developing regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. Companies in this industry adopt various innovative techniques to provide customers with advanced and innovative features.

Key Benefits from Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Report 2021-2030:

 The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2030 to determine new opportunities.

 Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

 Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

 The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

 The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the players active in the Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market.

The Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market. Key segments analyzed in the research include type, applications, and geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each segment for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.

The Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.

Key offerings of the report:

 Key drivers & Opportunities: Detailed analysis on driving factors and opportunities in different segments for strategizing.

 Current trends & forecasts: Comprehensive analysis on latest trends, development, and forecasts for next few years to take next steps.

 Segmental analysis: Each segment analysis and driving factors along with revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis.

 Regional Analysis: Thorough analysis of each region help market players devise expansion strategies and take a leap.

 Competitive Landscape: Extensive insights on each of the leading Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market players for outlining competitive scenario and take steps accordingly.

