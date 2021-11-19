For Immediate Release: November 18, 2021

Contact: MCQuestions@state.sd.us

South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program Issues First Patients Cards

PIERRE, S.D.— Today, in accordance with SDCL 34-20G and the unwavering commitment of Governor Noem and the South Dakota Department of Health to deliver a safe and responsible medical cannabis program, the first medical cannabis patient cards were printed and issued. The first card issued went to a resident of Day County. Following its issuance, the following statement was released:

“Today marks the culmination of months of hard work in preparation for the kickoff of a responsive and efficient medical cannabis program for eligible South Dakotans,” said Geno Adams, Medical Cannabis Program Administrator. “In the months ahead, we will continue to ensure that patients and their caregivers, can continue to obtain medical cannabis permits in accordance with their written certifications.”

Patients, caregivers, and medical providers who wish to get more information on how to participate in South Dakota’s medical cannabis program can visit: MedCannabis.sd.gov. The site features a ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ section, as well as a section for establishments, that is continuously updated by the Department.

All patients and caregivers who apply and are issued a medical cannabis card will also receive a flyer with helpful tips on the importance of safe and responsible storage of their medical cannabis at their homes. To view the flyer, click here.

