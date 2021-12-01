Working Solutions NYC Announces Content on Amazon Flex Finding NYC Lawyer for Wrongful Termination or Misclassification
Working Solutions NYC is a team of employment law attorneys focused on issues surrounding wrongful termination, broadly defined.
Amazon Flex may seem like a good way to make extra income.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working Solutions NYC, a team of top-rated employment attorneys working on severance, FMLA, and unpaid wages issues in New York and New Jersey at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/, is proud to announce new content on Amazon Flex, wrongful termination, and misclassification issues in New York and New Jersey. "Amazon Flex" is a program by the mammoth retailer in which people drive their own cars to deliver packages and it is available in New York and New Jersey.
"Amazon Flex may seem like a good way to make extra income," explained Chris Q. Davis, managing partner at the law firm. "As our blog post explains, however, many people have apparently been terminated essentially by an algorithm and in certain cases they may or may not have an employment issue. Any person who believes that they have been wrongfully terminated or misclassified as an 'independent contractor' vs. an 'employee' should reach out to an attorney."
Persons who would like to read the new blog post on Amazon flex can visit https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/wednesday-worklaw-alert-amazon-flex-drivers-being-terminated-by-automated-system/. That post has become a popular piece of content on the Internet and social media as participants in the Amazon Flex program become concerned over potential wrongful termination and/or misclassification as a contractor vs. an employee. Each situation is unique, and anyone - who for any reason - feels like they have been wrongfully terminated or misclassified should reach out to a NY employment lawyer for a consultation. Only a licensed, trained lawyer can evaluate the facts and the law to assess whether one has a cause of action or not. Secondarily, those who are looking for a New York wrongful termination attorney can visit https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/for-employees/wrongful-termination/. That information page explains some of the basics about wrongful termination in New York and the importance of reaching out to an employment attorney for a case evaluation.
The reality is that contractors and employees have rights, and the best step can be reaching out to an employment attorney for a consultation about potential wrongful termination and/or misclassification as a contractor vs. an employee. Fortunately, the law firm offers a no obligation case evaluation over the phone, Internet, or in person as warranted.
ABOUT WORKING SOLUTIONS NYC
Working Solutions NYC is a law firm with offices in New York (New York City) and New Jersey that is committed to serving the possible needs of clients who are seeking an attorney. This includes but is not limited to claims of discrimination, retaliation, FMLA violations, wrongful termination, benefits & vacation pay, FLSA violations such as unpaid & overtime wages, severance agreements, and sexual harassment. For employers, the law firm handles issues such as litigation defense, handbook & contract drafting, compliance & HR advisory services, small business services, and startup services. Persons who may have employment law issues are encouraged to reach out to the law firm for a confidential, no obligation consultation.
