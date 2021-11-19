RT 4 Road Closure - Whitehall NY
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
NY Route 4 is CLOSED in the Village of Whitehall NY due to a fatal crash. Please use alternate routes when travelling from Vermont to New York, as RT 4 is expected to be shut down for at least 3-4 hours. No other details are available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
