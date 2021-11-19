Submit Release
RT 4 Road Closure - Whitehall NY

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Rutland Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

NY Route 4 is CLOSED in the Village of Whitehall NY due to a fatal crash.  Please use alternate routes when travelling from Vermont to New York, as RT 4 is expected to be shut down for at least 3-4 hours.  No other details are available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

 

Bri Pippin

ECD Supervisor, 2nd Shift

Members Assistance Team

Westminster PSAP, Troop B

Work Cell 802-917-2853

 

sabrianna.pippin@vermont.gov

 

