RT 4 Road Closure - Whitehall NY

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

NY Route 4 is CLOSED in the Village of Whitehall NY due to a fatal crash. Please use alternate routes when travelling from Vermont to New York, as RT 4 is expected to be shut down for at least 3-4 hours. No other details are available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Bri Pippin

ECD Supervisor, 2nd Shift

Members Assistance Team

Westminster PSAP, Troop B

Work Cell 802-917-2853

sabrianna.pippin@vermont.gov