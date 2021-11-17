The state Supreme Court rejected a challenge by Monsanto Co. on Wednesday to $86.2 million in damages to a Livermore couple who were diagnosed with cancer after spraying the company's Roundup weed-killer on their crops for 30 years.
You just read:
$86.2 million Roundup damage award to Livermore couple stands
