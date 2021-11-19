Local Jeweler Commemorates Evanston Symphony 75th-Anniversary with A Remarkable Gift
Christopher Duquet, award-winning jewelry designer, was commissioned to design the composer’s baton for the Evanston Symphony Orchestra 75th-anniversary.
In this baton design it was important to show the brilliance of composition, love of music, and use meaningful symbols, precious metals, and of course diamonds - the traditional 75th anniversary gift.”EVANSTON, IL, USA, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy five years ago history was made when Evanston Symphony Orchestra opened its doors to celebrate fine art and music with the public. Commissioned by the symphony, Christopher Duquet, synonymous with the custom jewelry design and engagement rings, was honored when selected to create a commemorative baton for their 75th-anniversary event.
“In this design, it was important to capture the love of music in the fine arts community, and use meaningful symbols, precious metals, and of course diamonds - which are the traditional 75th-anniversary gift - to show the brilliance of composition,” said Christopher Duquet. “Jewelry tells a story, and this collaboration highlights our goal of telling the story of the music, and that can only be expressed in art and design working together.”
Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss and Christopher Duquet presented the commissioned baton to the ESO Music Director Lawrence Eckerling at a concert in early November.
Christopher Duquet brought simplicity and elegance to the commemorative baton. “To solve a creative challenge like this design, first I look at how the baton is functional. The bulb is designed to fit comfortably in the hand. Then I consider the story of the sculpture, its aesthetic as it captures the precious art of music, with diamonds laid into the design of a music score, and inscribed with the symphony’s logo.”
“While I have designed fine jewelry for over 25 years, this piece was an exciting challenge, since unlike other heirlooms like a lapel pin, a ring, or a sculpture displayed on a table, the baton would sit in someone’s hand. I had a blank canvas to add elements of a music score, visually capture the experience of a classical conductor, and reflect it in the design.”
Christopher Duquet is familiar with unique commissions as he has designed the inaugural pin of Chicago’s Mayor Laurie Lightfoot, and created an architectural sculpture of the David M. Rubenstein Forum at the University of Chicago, among other noteworthy collaborations supporting both the Evanston and Chicago art scenes.
About Christopher Duquet Jewelry
Christopher Duquet, owner of Christopher Duquet Fine Jewelry, is an award winning fine jewelry designer, craftsman, and gemologist, designing bespoke jewelry in his Evanston studio for over 25 years. Known for exceptional craftsmanship in custom jewelry design, engagement rings, designer jewelry collections, diamond and gemstone jewelry. Christopher Duquet, known as a pioneer in his working studio, incorporating global aesthetics into his creations. Christopher works with clients, using traditional jewelry-making techniques along with innovative 3D and digital technology in the jewelry design process. Based in Evanston, IL. For more information, please visit christopherduquet.com
