AmazonCemetery Seeking Justice for Small Businesses Shut Down by Amazon
The website claims that Amazon is a monopoly with predatory business practicesUNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AmazonCemetery is a new website dedicated to helping small businesses impacted by unfair practices by Amazon. The website reviews business deaths caused by Amazon and explores the reasons why businesses fail on the website.
Amazon has made billions during COVID, AmazonCemetary claims in bright red letters on its homepage. The website wants to document all of the businesses that have suffered millions of dollars of losses due to the aggressive practices by Amazon. Their goal is to publicize what Amazon has done to mom and pop shops all over the country and they know that these small businesses can not fight against Amazon alone.
"We must stand up against this monopoly and save all of the mom and pop shops now," said Tommy from AmazonCemetery.
The website is collecting data from all companies that have suffered major losses due to Amazon through the website.
“Amazon has grown into a powerhouse in the online marketplace. It doesn't appear to be slowing down or coming to a halt any time soon,” said Austin of AmazonCemetery. “Over the course of the quarantine, Amazon made billions of dollars. Amazon has been dominating the marketplace and put hundreds of small businesses out of business.”
AmazonCemetery states that the true cost of Amazon's success is taken out on small businesses. Their claim is that Amazon is a monopoly that needs to be broken up. Amazon's growth has been unchecked for years and it left destruction in its path.
A recent investigation by Reuters showed that “[Amazon] ran a systematic campaign of creating knockoffs and manipulating search results to boost its own product lines in India, one of the company's largest growth markets.”
Amazon has denied the allegations. However, five members of the House Judiciary Committee were compelled to write to Amazon's CEO in mid-October. They accused top executives, including Jeff Bezos, of lying to or misleading Congress concerning its business practices.
Amazon issued a statement saying, “Amazon and its executives did not mislead the committee, and we have denied and sought to correct the record on the inaccurate media articles in question.”
“We put together this website for the world at large to briefly document what misery and economic loss these businesses went through,” said a spokesperson for AmazonCemetery. “Amazon has overstepped its bounds and must be contained! We simply ask for basic information, such as how many years the business has been operating, how many people were let go and a brief description of what happened. We want Amazon to be aware of the hardships they cause by their behavior and to take note that amazoncemetery.com is getting lots of publicity of the awful business practices of Amazon that is causing the demise of small businesses around the country and around the world.”
AmazonCemetery is encouraging businesses that have been harmed and shut down by Amazon to fill out the form on its webpage. They are also encouraging senators and congress members to fight for the middle class in the United States.
“Save the United States from becoming the United States of Amazon,” they said.
For more information, visit AmazonCemetery.com.
