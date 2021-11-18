Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Congressman G.K. Butterfield

“Since 2004, the people of North Carolina’s First District have benefitted immensely from Rep. G.K. Butterfield’s leadership, wisdom, and experience. I have been proud to serve alongside him and call him a dear friend and trusted colleague. His tenure in the House, including his role as a Senior Chief Deputy Whip and as a former Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, is a testament to his lifelong commitment to civil rights, justice, and equality and to advancing Democrats’ work to make opportunities more accessible and more equitable. This was a commitment he demonstrated earlier in his career as well, when he served on North Carolina’s Supreme Court. “From his time as a civil rights attorney to his chairmanship of the House Administration Subcommittee on Elections, where I worked closely with him on legislation to safeguard voting systems and make our elections more inclusive, G.K. has been fiercely devoted to the fight for voting rights. He played a leading role in Democrats’ work to pass H.R. 1 and H.R. 4 both this and last Congress, helping to defend the fundamental right to vote across the country. G.K. has also been at the forefront of House Democrats’ work to expand clean energy, reduce poverty, and champion civil rights. I look forward to continuing to work closely with him over the coming months to legislate For the People, and I join in thanking him for his service. I know that so many of his constituents and colleagues will be deeply saddened to see him depart the House and will miss having him preside over the chamber, which he did so often to such great acclaim.”