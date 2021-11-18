Today, Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Blair County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Rhonda Russell, a Blair County corrections officer who died Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
The commonwealth flag shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Sunday, November 21, 2021. The United States flag is to remain at full staff.
All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.
You just read:
Gov. Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Blair County Corrections Officer
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.