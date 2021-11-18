Introducing Jorey Stine, Program Manager for OCVA’s Violence Against Women (VAWA) Program

Jorey Stine (she/her) recently joined OCVA’s Violence Against Women (VAWA) program. Jorey is the Domestic Violence Legal Advocacy (DVLA) program manager.

In this role, Jorey will focus on ensuring grantees are fulfilling the needs of survivors in their communities in trauma-informed methods that use best practices, including robust community responses to gender-based violence.

Jorey was drawn to OCVA because she wants to continue being engaged in crime victim advocacy and social justice leadership. She has worked in the Olympia area for many years as an advocate, supporting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking.

Jorey was born and raised in Washington and loves all the nature-focused activities we get to enjoy, such as kayaking, hiking, boating and camping. She loves baseball, coaching little league and a good true crime podcast.