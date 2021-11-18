Middlesex / Multi Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A304521

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 11/17/21 at approximately 1645 hours

STREET: Waterbury Stowe Rd

TOWN: Waterbury Ctr, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Gregg Hill Rd.

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nicholas Bailey

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Wrangler

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Not transported

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Seamus Breslin

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: Not transported

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Benjamin Weigel

AGE: 37

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Ionic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Driver side rear bumper

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: Not transported

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11/17/21, at approximately 1645 hours, the Vermont State Police, Waterbury

Fire Dept. and Waterbury Ambulance responded to a report of a three car crash at

the intersection of Gregg Hill Rd. and VT RT 100, near the Waterbury/Stowe town

line. Upon arrival, the operators of each vehicle provided their identification.

All three operators and passengers of Vehicle #3 were evaluated by Waterbury

Ambulance. Subsequent investigation determined that Vehicle #1, while traveling

North, crossed into the southbound lane and collided with Vehicle #2. Vehicle #1

continued North and struck the left rear corner of Vehicle #3, pushing it off

the East side of the roadway and down an embankment.

Operator #1 was issued a VCVC for failing to drive to the right side of the roadway.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 6042174 T23 VSA 1031

Respectfully,

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648