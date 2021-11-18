Middlesex / Multi Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A304521
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 11/17/21 at approximately 1645 hours
STREET: Waterbury Stowe Rd
TOWN: Waterbury Ctr, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Gregg Hill Rd.
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Nicholas Bailey
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Wrangler
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Not transported
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Seamus Breslin
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: Not transported
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Benjamin Weigel
AGE: 37
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Ionic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Driver side rear bumper
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: Not transported
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/17/21, at approximately 1645 hours, the Vermont State Police, Waterbury
Fire Dept. and Waterbury Ambulance responded to a report of a three car crash at
the intersection of Gregg Hill Rd. and VT RT 100, near the Waterbury/Stowe town
line. Upon arrival, the operators of each vehicle provided their identification.
All three operators and passengers of Vehicle #3 were evaluated by Waterbury
Ambulance. Subsequent investigation determined that Vehicle #1, while traveling
North, crossed into the southbound lane and collided with Vehicle #2. Vehicle #1
continued North and struck the left rear corner of Vehicle #3, pushing it off
the East side of the roadway and down an embankment.
Operator #1 was issued a VCVC for failing to drive to the right side of the roadway.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 6042174 T23 VSA 1031
Respectfully,
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648