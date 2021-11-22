Green Planet Group Provides Update

Green Planet Group Inc (OTCMKTS:GNPG)

PHOENIX, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Planet Group (11/22/21: GNPG), an emerging leader in green technology, announces new Board Member, OTC update and positive movement in its Healing the Earth Subsidiary.

Consistent with anticipated changes from the major overhaul in Over-the-Counter Exchange compliance regulations, Green Planet Group is completing the requirements for Pink Sheet registration to enable trading through OTC Broker Dealers.

The Company continues to provide public disclosure of its financial statements for both its fiscal year end and quarterly reports, found at the investor section of its website: www.greenplanetgroup.com

The Healing the Earth subsidiary continues to receive substantial interest from both foreign and domestic buyers. The Company is in negotiations with multiple prospects. Also, the company’s urban farm is operational and has completed its four barley species fodder testing and is now growing a variety of green leafy green vegetables with the initial concentration on micro-greens.

On November 11, 2021, the Board elected Andrea Schavina to a two-year term. Ms. Schavina brings substantial operations, procurement, and manufacturing knowledge to the company.

The Company is comprised of four wholly owned subsidiaries: two operating companies and two development stage companies. The Company’s Healing the Earth subsidiary has developed a new Fast Track™ growing system capable of growing vast amounts of fresh, organic food with extremely low water use. XenTx Lubricants produces lubricants and additives for gasoline and diesel engines which reduce emissions and improve fuel economy. AAQIS is developing a hydrogen generator which greatly reduces hydrocarbon emissions while improving fuel efficiency in internal combustion engines. Green Mining Technologies is developing restorative technology for placer mine tailings.

