Watertown Ford Chrysler To Host 20th Annual Complimentary Thanksgiving Dinner, Deliveries Available
Watertown Ford Chrysler’s 20th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner will be held on Thursday, November 25, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. –– with deliveries available.
This year we are thankful for so many things, and having reached this 20 year milestone makes it all the more special.”WATERTOWN, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watertown Ford Chrysler today announced its plans to host its 20th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, November 25, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 1600 9th Avenue SE. The Ford, Lincoln, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealer also announced plans to deliver hot meals to members of the community that are not able to join the festivities.
— Scott and Jodi Driscoll, owners of Watertown Ford Chrysler
“This year we are thankful for so many things, and having reached this 20 year milestone makes it all the more special. As a community we have come together time and time again to ensure that we are all taken care of, and that’s what this event is all about to us,” said Scott and Jodi Driscoll, owners of Watertown Ford Chrysler, in a joint statement.
The dealership, which is well-known in Watertown for the annual tradition, celebrates Thanksgiving by inviting everyone in the community to enjoy a traditional turkey dinner with all the fixings, and desserts. Everyone is invited. If you don’t have a place to go or aren’t going to be able to spend it with family or friends please join us. Last year Watertown Ford Chrysler served at least 1,000 people–the most it had ever served–during its annual celebration.
For community members unable to attend, the dealership will be taking orders for meals to be delivered up until noon the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. To order please call the dealership at 605-886-5844.
Watertown Ford Chrysler also announced that its sales and service departments will be closed on Thanksgiving.
About Watertown Ford Chrysler
For over 20 years, Watertown Ford Chrysler has delivered exceptional service while keeping “One Low Price, Plain & Simple… Always!”
Based in Codington County, South Dakota, the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Lincoln and Ford dealership offers local residents an extensive selection of new, certified pre-owned, and quality pre-owned vehicles with financing options available for every budget.
Customers can also expect to find new, low-priced, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) car parts — for all brands represented — service contracts, as well as maintenance and repair services.
Scott and Jodi Driscoll
Watertown Ford Chrysler
+1 605-886-5844
scott@watertownfordchrysler.com