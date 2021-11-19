Tech Companies Going Green This Season by Gifting Plants
Tech companies such as Apple, Facebook, and LinkedIn are partnering with Lively Root to gift their employees live plants for the holidays.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lively Root, the leading online plant company, has partnered with major tech companies including Apple, Facebook, and Linkedin to send sustainable gifts to their employees for the holidays. Green initiatives have always been a top priority and with a high percentage of employees working remotely, companies are seeking more creative ways to inspire sustainability, ergo, plants as gifts.
Lively Root was founded in June 2020 and began its corporate gifting program in Fall 2020 with the intent to make a bigger impact encouraging greener spaces. To date, Lively Root has sent over 15,000 plants as gifts through their corporate partnerships. Additionally, other companies like Chewy, AirBNB, and Volkswagen have sought out plants as gifts for their employees, teams, and customers.
As a plant-first brand, Lively Root is committed to using eco-friendly packaging, upholding responsible cultivating practices, and partnering with nonprofit organizations. Their mission is to inspire greener spaces by educating, guiding, and inspiring more people about plants. Not only is purchasing a plant better for the environment, with less packaging and waste, but every Lively Root plant purchased also helps fund an important reforestation project with the Arbor Day Foundation, a 501 nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees.
“As soon as companies find out that we partner with Arbor Day Foundation, they get excited about working with us. A trend we’ve noticed is that these larger companies are not only looking for more sustainable gifts but also ways to give back to the planet,” said Brian Bates, SVP Business Development at Lively Root.
Companies come to Lively Root year-round for unique gifting needs including events, gifts for new hires, promotions, anniversaries, new home or baby, employee achievements, and many more. By far one of the most popular corporate gifts amongst teams is the money tree foreshadowing another profitable year. For more information about Lively Root and gifting please visit www.livelyroot.com. For business gifting orders over 30 recipients, please visit www.livelyroot.com/business-gifting.
