Dog Trainer Michael Schaier Completes CSAT Separation Anxiety Program

Michael Schaier, founder and CEO of Michael’s Pack, has completed the prestigious CSAT (Certified Separation Anxiety Trainer) program.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Schaier, founder and CEO of professional New Jersey and New York dog training company Michael’s Pack, has completed the prestigious CSAT (Certified Separation Anxiety Trainer) program.

CSAT candidates must meet high standards before entering the rigorous three-month program with a focus solely on separation anxiety. This certification is awarded to only a select few dog trainers in the country.

Separation anxiety is one of the most difficult issues to deal with in dogs, and can make it difficult for dog owners to leave their home for even a short time. CSATs offer virtual training for separation anxiety, so no matter where dog owners live they can work with a trained professional in an environment familiar to their dog, without distractions and in a flexible schedule.

“Over the years, helping dogs with separation anxiety has usually proven to be frustrating and unsuccessful. Most of the techniques used and advice given were ineffective. Becoming a CSAT has been one of the most rewarding chapters in my professional life. I am looking forward to making a meaningful difference in the lives of dogs and owners,” Michael Schaier said.

In addition to online separation anxiety training, Michael’s Pack provides in-home training to clients in New York and New Jersey and group dog training sessions in their Mineola, NY facility.

Michael Schaier
Michael's Pack
+1 732-508-9470
info@michaels-pack.com
