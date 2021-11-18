ImagineMD Achieves Cost Savings Validation From Validation Institute

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImagineMD, a provider of near-site workplace primary care medical practices for employers of all sizes, is excited to announce that it’s received Level 1 - Savings validation from Validation Institute. Validation Institute’s mission is to provide “unbiased, data-driven insights on health care solutions and services by validating performance claims made by solutions providers and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost-savings.”

Validation Institute analyzed the healthcare and pharmacy claims data from a 400-life self-funded employer headquartered in the northwest suburbs of Chicago from January 1, 2021 through July 31, 2021 that had contracted with ImagineMD to care for its members. The employer had created two health plan options for employees: the ImagineMD plan, which required members to see ImagineMD direct primary care physicians, and an open-access plan, which allowed members to remain with their existing primary care physicians. After risk adjusting for age and gender and capping each member’s costs at the 95th percentile, Validation Institute’s analysis showed that, even after paying ImagineMD’s fees, the ImagineMD health plan cost the employer 21 percent less than the open-access plan.

“We’re just thrilled to finally be able to prove what we’ve always known about our work at ImagineMD,” said Rhea Campbell, Chief Operating Officer.

“We really do deliver superior access and care at lower costs.” Chief Medical Officer at ImagineMD, Alex Lickerman, MD, attributes their success not just to the dramatically improved access patients have to their physicians at ImagineMD, but also to the proprietary methodology Rhea and her team use behind the scenes to ensure both the patients and the health plan get high-quality care at fair and reasonable prices. “Rhea and her team are unique,” Lickerman said. “No other direct primary care practice works as hard to make sure not only that patients have a frictionless experience when consuming healthcare outside of its four walls, but also that the summary plan design is followed as intended.”

Campbell echoed that sentiment and expressed her excitement at having an independent third party with the cache of Validation Institute validate ImagineMD’s data. “Receiving Level 1 - Savings validation from Validation Institute isn’t just important for ImagineMD. It’s important for the entire value-based health care movement. The ImagineMD model of care really does work not only to provide better clinical outcomes but also to provide better financial outcomes for both the individuals in the health plan and the employer-sponsored health plan at large. We knew it would. Now we have validated proof.”

"We are pleased to stand behind the work done by ImagineMD and this validation with our own $25,000 financial Credibility Guarantee. It is our goal for employers to easily identify the great work being done by healthcare solution providers like ImagineMD by reviewing and validating the marketing performance claims they make. ImagineMD joins the growing list of companies whose programs have been validated,” said Benny DiCecca, CEO & President, Validation Institute.

About ImagineMD

ImagineMD provides primary care services to patients to ensure improved health outcomes while also lowering overall healthcare costs and represents a response to the growing dissatisfaction patients are feeling with the U.S. healthcare system. With significantly reduced patient panel sizes of only 600 patients per physician, ImagineMD offers its patients world-class medical care with world-class, personalized customer service.

ImagineMD is currently expanding its footprint in the Chicagoland area and accepting new employers and new individual patients. Please visit www.imaginemd.com to learn more.

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute is an independent, objective, 3rd party organization on a mission to improve the quality and cost of healthcare. Based in Woburn, MA, the organization is made up of a network of health benefits purchasers, health benefits advisors, and healthcare solution providers focused on delivering better health value and stronger outcomes than conventional healthcare.

