Avoid Black Friday Supply Chain Shortages, Shop with Local Artisans
With all the global supply chain issues affecting consumer goods, local artists have stepped up to provide quality handmade gifts - locally for consumers.
Local artists, creators and makers have a fantastic assortment of gift items readily available for the discerning shopper, unaffected by supply chain shortages.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nov. 18, 2021 — Supply chain issues are affecting the availability of goods across the country this holiday season. But there is no need to panic. Local artisans, including artists, creators, makers, and performers are stepping up to meet the demand for quality gifts with handmade, creative items and experiences perfect for the holiday season.
— Christopher V. Sherman, Founder, Artists Sunday
More than 550 communities across the country are championing their local artists this holiday season, celebrating the second annual Artists Sunday, the national art-shopping day taking place the Sunday after Thanksgiving – November 28th this year. Additionally, 4,200 individual artists are participating directly. It’s like Black Friday but for art.
“The supply chain shortages have affected everything from electronics, furniture, appliances, sporting goods and more,” said Artists Sunday founder Christopher V. Sherman. “But local artists, creators and makers have a fantastic assortment of gift items readily available for the discerning shopper. Top picks include a variety of handcrafted items, including ceramics, wood, glass, wall hangings, clothing, paper times, jewelry, wellness and more.”
Consumers can shop from a full range of art, hand-crafted items, experiences, and performances, finding a wide range of creative items that are both practical and beautiful.
Artists Sunday on November 28, 2021, is positioned during the year’s busiest holiday shopping weekend, Artists Sunday, falls between Black Friday, Small Business Saturday® and Cyber Monday. Artists Sunday unites artists and communities across the country, all promoting purchases from local artisans.
Consumers across the country can expect a range of activities to raise awareness about local artists, with individual artists and communities engaging and inspiring consumers to add art and handcrafted items to their holiday shopping lists.
– View participating communities here: https://artistssunday.com/pressroom/partnersbystate/
– View participating artists here: https://artistssunday.com/directory/
– View Artists Showcase – featured artists from across the country - https://artistssunday.com/showcase/
– View Featured Artists Sunday Events – events and promotions from across the country - https://artistssunday.com/calendar2021/
– View Artists Sunday Cities Map – cities with Artists Sunday participants - https://artistssunday.com/map/
About Artists Sunday
Artists Sunday, the Sunday after Thanksgiving (Nov 28, 2021), is dedicated to supporting local artists and recognizing the impact they have in enriching our lives, communities, and the economy. Consumers are encouraged to shop with local artists, creators and makers and purchase creative, handcrafted items and artistic experiences for the holidays. Artists Sunday follows Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, prior to Cyber Monday. Supporters include thousands of individual artists, economic development agencies, commercial galleries, and non-profit organizations across the country, making Artists Sunday one of earth’s largest art events. Participation is free. To learn more about Artists Sunday and promoting commerce with artists, please visit http://ArtistsSunday.com/
