Global NGS in Agrigenomics Market Growth Analysis Featuring - Neogen, Arbor Biosciences, Eurofins Scientific and more
Stratistics MRC report, NGS in Agrigenomics Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global NGS in Agrigenomics Market is accounted for $1,097.48 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $3,242.21 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing population and rising concerns regarding food security. However, stringent regulatory norms are the restraining factors for the growth of the market. Some of the key players in NGS in Agrigenomics Market include Neogen Corporation, GENOME LIFE SCIENCES, Arbor Biosciences, Eurofins Scientific, 10x Genomics, Biogenetic Services Inc, Array Gen Technology Pvt Ltd, Illumina Inc, NuGen Technologies Inc, Agrigenomics Inc, Agrigenome, LGC Limited, QTLomics Technologies Pvt Ltd, GALSEQ SRL VIA ITALIA, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.
Browse in-depth TOC on "NGS in Agrigenomics Market" @ https://www.strategymrc.com/report/ngs-in-agrigenomics-market
NGS in Agrigenomics report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market that will assist convey clients and business-making strategies. The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods. Our report enables readers to understand details of the market, latest trends, key drivers and constraints, opportunities, threats, volume and value forecasts, and various investment opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional markets. NGS in Agrigenomics report also offers company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, key products, and recent developments along with SWOT analysis of profiled players and Porters five forces for deep insights.
This report offers market monitoring related to a particular area of clients interest and provides up to date information related to strategic initiatives like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, product launches for leading companies on a regional scale depending on the clients subscription period for various industries or markets. Our data is constantly updated and revised by team of research experts so that it always reflects the recent trends and information. We have high experience in research and consulting for different business domains to provide to the necessities of both individual and corporate clients. Our experienced team uses proprietary data sources and different tools and methods to gather and analyze information.
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.strategymrc.com/report/ngs-in-agrigenomics-market/request-customization
By application, the livestock segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of the need to develop a reference genome sequence to develop future tools for analysis of genetic traits in various animals. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the growing requirement of food for the increasing population of major developing economies.
Browse the latest market research reports by Stratistics MRC:
Agricultural Fogging Machines Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Type (Cold Fogging Machine, Thermal Fogging Machine), Application (Garden Landscape, Farm), Distribution Channel (Third-Party, Online) and By Geography
Thiamethoxam Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Formulation (SC, FS, LI), Pest (Bemisia, Aphids), Type (Granula (GR), Missible Oil (EC)), Application (Forestry, Gardening) and By Geography
Agricultural Pneumatic Integrated Equipment Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Nature (Organic, Conventional), Type (Crystalized, Syrup), End User (Beverages, Alcoholic, Bakery, Frozen Desserts & Confectionery) and By Geography
View a List of attractive market during this Covid-19 @ https://www.strategymrc.com/covid-19-impact-reports
About Us:
Stratistics MRC research reports and publications are routed to help clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects. We track 30+ industries and cover 800 market segments.
Call us +1-301-202-5929 now for personal assistance with your queries.
Email: info@strategymrc.com
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3ngfYIC
Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3BKeBWG
View all Covid-19 Exclusive reports @ https://bit.ly/2XvD1EQ
Kumar
Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd
+ +1 301-202-5929
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn