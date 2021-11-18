Fall Foliage Report – November 18, 2021

November 18, 2021

GO EAST! Western portions of the state have passed peak conditions and even had a little snow. Although there are still patches of fall scenery in the central part of the state, the fall color has shifted east of I-95 in Maryland. Based on our reports, the last of fall’s glory can be seen in bright reds, oranges, and yellows; even driving around the neighborhood can provide some beautiful views. On Maryland’s Eastern Shore there are also plenty of conifers, and the pops of green mixed in with traditional fall colors make for great scenic landscapes in vast open spaces.

“Fall has always been my favorite season. The time when everything bursts with its last beauty, as if nature had been saving up all year for the grand finale.” – Lauren DeStefano

Join us as we follow the transition each week with reports from our experts at our state forests and parks. This year for the first time, we welcome all of Maryland’s outdoor enthusiasts to send in photos capturing the beauty of the fall season. Please use the submission form to submit your entries directly to us. Your photo might be selected to appear in a future edition of the Fall Foliage Report! Next week will most likely be our last report, so send in your best shots to help close this season with some great photos. Thanks to all that have shared photos these past few months; you’ve made our reports the best yet and helped us with our forecasting.

Washington County

Fort Frederick State Park

Following a drop in temperatures, golden leaves compete with the evergreens at the 78th meridian picnic area. A new Venetian red gate proudly adorns the entrance to the 1756 fort at Fort Frederick State Park. Bob Study – Fort Frederick State Park Complex

Frederick County

Cunningham Falls and Gambrill State Parks

We are pretty much past peak at Cunningham Falls and Gambrill, but some brilliant fall colors can still be enjoyed along the water. Ranger Mark Spurrier – Cunningham Falls and Gambrill State Parks

Cecil County, Maryland

Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area

It’s leaf crunching season in Fair Hill as the tulip poplars have largely shed their leaves, but vibrant colors remain in the canopies of the hickories and birches. This carriage trail beckons to be hiked, biked, or ridden on horseback. Ranger Robbie Wullschleger – Fair Hill NRMA

Dorchester County, Maryland

Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park and Bill Burton Fishing Pier State Park

View from the fishing pier

Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park

Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park

Bill Burton Fishing Pier State Park Bill Burton Fishing Pier State Park

The rich crimson leaves along the Choptank River reflect near peak conditions here in Dorchester County. With so many pines on the Eastern Shore, seeing a landscape of reds is a welcome change. Rangers Cierra Maszkiewicz and Dana Paterra

Worcester County, Maryland

Pocomoke River State Park

The true color burst of the mixed hardwood understory has arrived, permeating the pines within the Pocomoke State Forest. Ranger Adam Stachowiak – Pocomoke River State Park

Photo Submissions for the Week

We’d like to thank all the folks that continue to send in photos of fall scenes from around Maryland. Glimpses of fall and shorter days can be seen from all parts of the state thanks to your participation. Please send us your fall foliage photos, including the names of any tree species you spot, using our easy online form!

Bettejane L. – South River, Anne Arundel County Bettejane L. – South River, Anne Arundel County

Duane L. – Denton, Caroline County Lauren P. – Tuckahoe State Park, Caroline County

Lauren P. – Tuckahoe State Park, Caroline County Mackenzie P. – Avalon, Rockville/North Potomac, Montgomery County

Mackenzie P. – Avalon, Rockville/North Potomac, Montgomery County Mackenzie P. – Avalon, Rockville/North Potomac, Montgomery County

Mackenzie P. – Avalon, Rockville/North Potomac, Montgomery County Mackenzie P. – Avalon, Rockville/North Potomac, Montgomery County

Mackenzie P. – Avalon, Rockville/North Potomac, Montgomery County Mickey H. – Trappe, Talbot County

Sara R. – Paint Branch Park Trail College Park, Montgomery County Sara R. – Paint Branch Park Trail College Park, Montgomery County

Sara R. – Paint Branch Park Trail College Park, Montgomery County Sara R. – Paint Branch Park Trail College Park, Montgomery County

Vincent C. – Clopper Lake Seneca Creek State Park, Montgomery County Vincent C. – Seneca Creek State Park, Montgomery County

Vincent C. – Seneca Creek State Park, Montgomery County Lori C. – Clarksville, Howard County

Fall Recreation Spotlight Birding in Maryland Marylanders love our wild birds, and our state boasts a fantastic network of protected land and water in our parks and refuges, providing habitat to more than 450 species statewide. For decades, the Department of Natural Resources has worked closely with federal and local government agencies and conservation partners to ensure a bright future for birds in Maryland. With fall foliage still occurring on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, take advantage of regional birding opportunities and enjoy the sites. Get more information and a free Maryland Birding Guide at visitmaryland.org/list/top-maryland-birds. Photo: J. Scott Bruce