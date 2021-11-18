Submit Release
News Search

There were 824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,316 in the last 365 days.

Fall Foliage Report – November 18, 2021

GO EAST! Western portions of the state have passed peak conditions and even had a little snow. Although there are still patches of fall scenery in the central part of the state, the fall color has shifted east of I-95 in Maryland. Based on our reports, the last of fall’s glory can be seen in bright reds, oranges, and yellows; even driving around the neighborhood can provide some beautiful views. On Maryland’s Eastern Shore there are also plenty of conifers, and the pops of green mixed in with traditional fall colors make for great scenic landscapes in vast open spaces. 

“Fall has always been my favorite season. The time when everything bursts with its last beauty, as if nature had been saving up all year for the grand finale.” – Lauren DeStefano

Join us as we follow the transition each week with reports from our experts at our state forests and parks. This year for the first time, we welcome all of Maryland’s outdoor enthusiasts to send in photos capturing the beauty of the fall season. Please use the submission form to submit your entries directly to us. Your photo might be selected to appear in a future edition of the Fall Foliage Report! Next week will most likely be our last report, so send in your best shots to help close this season with some great photos. Thanks to all that have shared photos these past few months; you’ve made our reports the best yet and helped us with our forecasting. 

Sign up to receive this report to your email inbox every week in fall.

Washington County

Fort Frederick State Park

The fort at Fort Frederick

Fall trees line the perimeter around the fort

Following a drop in temperatures, golden leaves compete with the evergreens at the 78th meridian picnic area. A new Venetian red gate proudly adorns the entrance to the 1756 fort at Fort Frederick State Park. Bob StudyFort Frederick State Park Complex

Fort Frederick picnic area, November 18, 2021 Check back each week, we’ll be posting an updated photo of this spot so you can see the leaves changing week to week.

 

Frederick County

Cunningham Falls and Gambrill State Parks

We are pretty much past peak at Cunningham Falls and Gambrill, but some brilliant fall colors can still be enjoyed along the water. Ranger Mark Spurrier – Cunningham Falls and Gambrill State Parks

Cecil County, Maryland

Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area

Yellow leaved trees line a trail at the park

It’s leaf crunching season in Fair Hill as the tulip poplars have largely shed their leaves, but vibrant colors remain in the canopies of the hickories and birches. This carriage trail beckons to be hiked, biked, or ridden on horseback. Ranger Robbie Wullschleger – Fair Hill NRMA

Dorchester County, Maryland

Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park and Bill Burton Fishing Pier State Park

Shoreline on the Choptank River

View from the fishing pier

Fall trees around visitor center

Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park

Oranges and yellows around the lake

Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park

 

Fall trees around the lake

Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park

Fall tree by a picnic table

Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park

Shoreline by the pier

Bill Burton Fishing Pier State Park

Red tree by the water

Bill Burton Fishing Pier State Park

The rich crimson leaves along the Choptank River reflect near peak conditions here in Dorchester County. With so many pines on the Eastern Shore, seeing a landscape of reds is a welcome change. Rangers Cierra Maszkiewicz and Dana Paterra

Worcester County, Maryland

Pocomoke River State Park

Trees behind the black waters of the Pocomoke

The true color burst of the mixed hardwood understory has arrived, permeating the pines within the Pocomoke State Forest. Ranger Adam Stachowiak – Pocomoke River State Park 

Photo Submissions for the Week

We’d like to thank all the folks that continue to send in photos of fall scenes from around Maryland. Glimpses of fall and shorter days can be seen from all parts of the state thanks to your participation. Please send us your fall foliage photos, including the names of any tree species you spot, using our easy online form!

Click on photos for larger versions.

Red trees on the South River

Bettejane L.  – South River, Anne Arundel County

Red trees on the South River

Bettejane L. – South River, Anne Arundel County

Yellow trees

Duane L. – Denton, Caroline County

Tress with yellow and green leaves

Lauren P. – Tuckahoe State Park, Caroline County

Creek running through a forest

Lauren P. – Tuckahoe State Park, Caroline County

Bright red leaf

Mackenzie P. – Avalon, Rockville/North Potomac, Montgomery County

Yellow trees along a street

Mackenzie P. – Avalon, Rockville/North Potomac, Montgomery County

Yellow and brown leaves

Mackenzie P. – Avalon, Rockville/North Potomac, Montgomery County

sunlit trees with yellow leaves

Mackenzie P. – Avalon, Rockville/North Potomac, Montgomery County

Orange leaves

Mackenzie P. – Avalon, Rockville/North Potomac, Montgomery County

Green trees with yellow leaves

Mackenzie P. – Avalon, Rockville/North Potomac, Montgomery County

Green and brown leaves

Mickey H. – Trappe, Talbot County

Fall tree lined drive

Sara R. – Paint Branch Park Trail College Park, Montgomery County

Fall trees line a creek

Sara R. – Paint Branch Park Trail College Park, Montgomery County

Tree lined road

Sara R. – Paint Branch Park Trail College Park, Montgomery County

Tree lined road

Sara R. – Paint Branch Park Trail College Park, Montgomery County

Double Crested Cormorant

Vincent C. – Clopper Lake  Seneca Creek State Park, Montgomery County

Wooded winding road

Vincent C. –  Seneca Creek State Park, Montgomery County

People walking on a tree lined road

Vincent C. – Seneca Creek State Park, Montgomery County

Different color leaves on the ground

Lori C. – Clarksville, Howard County

Fall Recreation Spotlight

Birding in Maryland

Marylanders love our wild birds, and our state boasts a fantastic network of protected land and water in our parks and refuges, providing habitat to more than 450 species statewide. For decades, the Department of Natural Resources has worked closely with federal and local government agencies and conservation partners to ensure a bright future for birds in Maryland. With fall foliage still occurring on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, take advantage of regional birding opportunities and enjoy the sites. Get more information and a free Maryland Birding Guide at visitmaryland.org/list/top-maryland-birds. 

A group of herons in a pond at sunset

Photo: J. Scott Bruce

Watch the sky

What a great week! We kick off Friday during the pre-dawn hours with a partial lunar eclipse beginning around 2 a.m. and reaching its maximum around 4 a.m. when 98% of the moon will be covered by Earth’s shadow. This will be the longest lunar eclipse in centuries! During a lunar eclipse, the moon, Earth and sun are all lined up with Earth in the middle casting a shadow on the moon.  As a bonus, the moon will likely turn a rusty orange or red color at the peak of the eclipse. Also on the menu, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn are all visible in the evening sky, as are the remnants of the Leonid meteor shower. 

Fun fact: Did you know? November’s full moon is called the Beaver Moon, because it’s the time of year beavers build their winter dams in preparation for the cold winter.

Lunar Eclipse

Photo: NASA

Infographic with facts about black birch

You just read:

Fall Foliage Report – November 18, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.