Spazio Performance Soft Seating Brings 1960s European Design to 2020s America
Spazio Performance Soft Seating, a collection of luxe outdoor furnishings from David Di Meco Design, is making waves throughout the design world.
Inspired by soft & natural international coastal ease, The Spazio Performance Seating collection embodies the notion of "Tulum meets Mykonos" adds David Di Meco President of David Di Meco Design.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spazio Performance Soft Seating, a collection of luxe outdoor furnishings from David Di Meco Design, is making waves throughout the design world with its reinvigoration of European styles of the ‘60s for—and made in—modern-day America. As durable and accessible as it is visually striking, architects and designers across all industry sectors are responding enthusiastically to the trendsetting furniture collection.
— David Di Meco
A contemporary spin on European soft furnishings from the 1960s that designer Di Meco describes as “Tulum meets Mykonos” in nature, Spazio Performance Soft Seating is fast becoming a favored specification for residential and commercial projects alike. On his inspiration for Spazio, Di Meco says he tapped into the “soft and natural international coastal ease” that once permeated European interior designs. “My vision was to marry that aura with modern elements for a collection that borrows from past interior styles while still feeling fresh,” he continued.
Spazio Performance Soft Seating first gained momentum at renowned design shows like High Point Market, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, and HD Expo Las Vegas, where the collection earned the title of “Top Trending Item.” Once architects and designers caught wind of the posh furnishings, it wasn’t long before Spazio became a multi-channeled success with highly-recognizable clients like Sandals Resorts, SOS Hotels, Arizona State University, and even the Houston Astros placing orders.
David Di Meco Designs attributes its capacity to meet heavy demand to the firm’s American manufacturing. By utilizing domestic production, Spazio Performance Soft Seating is able to quick ship its product during an all-time high for supply chain delays, further cementing Spazio as an industry staple.
The Spazio Collection of modular seats and ottomans are available in seven island-inspired decor hues of durable Sunbrella fabric. Products are sold both individually and in sets. Visit https://www.spaziocollection.com/ for more information.
