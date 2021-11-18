Submit Release
News Search

There were 827 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,320 in the last 365 days.

Job Announcement - Client Support Position

Client Support Position Announcement

Location: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Requirements: Social work or criminal justice experience preferred but not required; prior experience working with vulnerable populations preferred but not required.

Qualifications: Proficient written and verbal communication skills; proficient in the use of technology. Will be responsible for assisting clients with social needs and specific case needs. Will also assist LSND attorneys with setting client meetings, engaging clients, gathering documents, and making proper referrals.

Starting salary: $38,000 and up, DOE Excellent benefits package.

Send resume and 3 references to:

Willa Rhoads Legal Services of North Dakota 418 E. Broadway Ave. #25 Bismarck, ND 58501 Phone: 701-222-2110, Ext 314 Fax: 701-258-0043 Email: wrhoads@legalassist.org

Open until filled. EEO based on age, race, color, religion, gender, disability, national origin, or sexual preference

You just read:

Job Announcement - Client Support Position

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.