Realm expands homeowner support with their Homeowner Resource Library

Realm, one of Time Magazine’s 100 Best Inventions of 2021, has expanded their support for American homeowners with their Homeowner Resource Library.
Our homes are our most expensive asset, and there's no other place people spend so much money, with so little accurate information to base their decisions on.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Realm, the first one-stop-shop for unbiased insights about homeownership and one of Time Magazine’s 100 Best Inventions of 2021, has expanded their support for American homeowners with their Homeowner Resource Library. Along with Realm’s free-to-use, data-backed dashboard, the Homeowner Resource Library provides comprehensive information and insights on a wide range of topics, from HELOCs to home remodeling guides. Used together, the Realm dashboard and the Homeowner Resource Library give homeowners the tools they need to make the most of their largest asset — their home.
Realm was founded in 2019 by Liz Young, who had worked in commercial real estate tech, where she saw first-hand the data and resources available to people investing in that sector. When Young began personally investing in real estate, she was shocked to discover that American homeowners didn’t have access to similar data. “It became clear that the information homeowners needed to make smarter home investments was hard to access: either in paper documents at local government offices or in the heads of biased experts,” Young explains.
Having reliable, unbiased information is critically important because for most homeowners, a significant portion of their money is tied up in their home. On average, primary residences account for 62% of American homeowners' total assets. “Our homes are our most expensive asset, and there's no other place people spend so much money, with so little accurate information to base their decisions on,” says Young.
Like Realm’s data-driven dashboard, the Homeowner Resource Library uses the company’s proprietary data and expertise to give people the information they need to make smart choices about their home. The Homeowner Resource Library’s carefully researched, in-depth articles answer questions that make a huge impact on a homeowner’s decision-making. The content also covers topics that apply to people at all stages of the homeowner journey. People who are trying to better understand, assess, or boost their home’s value can learn more with articles like, “How much is your home really worth?” Homeowners who want to tackle bigger projects or renovations can find helpful guidance with “Where to start when you want to remodel your home.” Those looking for information about financing their projects or renovations can check out “Reach your renovation goals with a HELOC,” which also includes an interactive calculator so homeowners can see whether a home equity line of credit is the right financing solution for their needs.
Homeowners looking for a trustworthy source of guidance and information can turn to Realm’s Homeowner Resource Library, which adds another layer of support to complement Realm’s existing digital tools. It’s all part of the company’s goal to make homeownership and home finance decisions easier and clearer with unbiased, data-driven resources.
Realm is a central hub of data-driven insights & advice for homeowners, covering home renovations, project financing, and property potential. They provide free property analysis for 80M single-family properties across the US.
