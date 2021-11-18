5 Tennessee State Parks Restaurants Offer Thanksgiving Meals

Five Tennessee State Parks restaurants will offer Thanksgiving meals Thursday, Nov. 25, an opportunity to dine then enjoy the outdoors with hiking, biking, golf and much more.

The restaurants are:

The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell, Montgomery Bell State Park

The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing, Pickwick Landing State Park

Crockett’s Mill Restaurant, David Crockett State Park

The Homestead Harvest Restaurant, Cumberland Mountain State Park

The Restaurant at Natchez Trace, Natchez Trace State Park

Each restaurant has its own plans for times, menus and pricing. The details:

Crockett’s Mill Restaurant

David Crockett State Park

Family-style meal

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

$16.95 per person, seniors (62 and older) 10 percent discount, children 6 to 11 half price, children 5-and-under free with each paying adult

Drink, tax, gratuity not included

18 percent gratuity added to group of 9 or more

Menu: turkey and dressing; roast, chicken tenders; green beans; mashed potatoes; yams; cream corn; rolls; pecan pie; chocolate cobbler; peach cobbler.

The meal is first come, first served and reservations are not accepted. An entire party must be present to be seated.

Contact: 931-762-9541

1400 West Gaines

Lawrenceburg, TN

The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell

Montgomery Bell State Park

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Reservations required. Call 615-797-3101

Adults $22.95, children 12-and-under $10.95

Seniors 10 percent discount

Non-alcoholic beverages included (soft drinks, tea, coffee)

Tax and gratuity not included

Menu – Turkey, fried chicken, baked ham, roast beef, cornbread dressing, sweet potatoes, turnip greens, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, macaroni and cheese, hashbrown casserole, creamy cole slaw, potato salad, cranberry sauce, giblet gravy, yeast rolls, banana pudding, assorted cobblers, assorted cakes and pies, sweet/unsweet tea, Coke products and coffee. Adult beverages are available but not included in the price.

To-go orders with full pans and half-pans are available with pre-order. Deadline for orders is Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. Pickup 8 a.m.-11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Plates to-go are $12.50 with choice of meat and two sides, $14.50 for choice of two meats and three sides, and children 12-and-under $7.95 with choice of meat and two sides. Beverages $2.50. Prices do not include tax and gratuity.

Contact: 615-797-3101

1000 Hotel Ave.

Burns, TN

Homestead Harvest Restaurant

Cumberland Mountain State Park

11 a.m.-6 p.m.

No reservations

All-you-can eat buffet lunch and dinner

$20.95, children 6-12 half price with each paying adult, 5-and-under free with each paying adult, senior discount 10 percent.

Tax, tip, and beverages not included

Menu – roasted turkey, brown sugar glazed pit ham, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potato casserole, green beans, cream corn, cranberry sauce, rolls, banana pudding, pumpkin pie, pecan pie, full salad and soup bar.

Contact: 931-484-7186

24 Office Dr.

Crossville, TN

The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing

Pickwick Landing State Park

Lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m., dinner 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

Reservations required for groups of six or more

$15.95 for adults, children 12-and-under $7.98, 5-and-under free, 10 percent discount for seniors

Non-alcoholic beverage included (soft drinks, tea, coffee)

Tax and tip not included

Menu – Ham, turkey and dressing, cranberry sauce, green beans, cream potatoes and gravy, cream style corn, rolls, cobbler or banana pudding.

A small but select assortment of wines by the glass and bottle are available. Domestic, craft and imported beers and a unique selection of Tennessee cocktails are offered.

Contact: 731-689-3135

120 Playground Loop

Counce, TN

The Restaurant at Natchez Trace

Lodge Natchez Trace

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

For parties of eight or more, please make reservations

Adults $16.95, children 6-12 half price with each paying adult, 5-and-under free with each paying adult, seniors 10 percent discount

Drinks, tax and tip not included.

Menu – smoked turkey breast, southern fried catfish, baked ham, dressing, assorted vegetables, salad bar, assorted desserts, soft serve ice cream

Contact: 731-968-8176

567 Pin Oak Lane

Wildersville, TN