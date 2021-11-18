MHP Statement on Bertsch sentencing

November 18, 2021

In response to Missoula District Court Judge Shane Vannatta sentenced Jonathan Bertsch to four consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole, Montana Highway Patrol Colonel Steve Lavin issued the following statement:

“The men and women of the Highway Patrol are glad to see justice delivered. The strong sentence sends a message that Montana will hold violent criminals accountable. All the individuals and their families who were impacted by this heinous crime, including Trooper Wade Palmer, remain in our thoughts and prayers.”

Bertsch pleaded guilty in June 2020 to one count of deliberate homicide and three counts of attempted deliberate homicide. Trooper Palmer survived the shooting.