Attorney General Knudsen wins United States Supreme Court case

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen released the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously affirmed a Montana Supreme Court decision today that law enforcement may enter a home without a search warrant if there is reason to believe a life-threatening emergency is occurring. The Attorney General’s Office presented oral arguments to the court in October.

“This is a huge win for Montana law enforcement and other law enforcement agencies across the country,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “I’m pleased that the United States Supreme Court unanimously agreed with our arguments that law enforcement can enter a location if they reasonably believe there is a life-threatening emergency inside. This ruling will allow officers to continue to keep their communities and citizens safe to the best of their abilities.”

In 2021, law enforcement in Anaconda entered William Trevor Case’s home after receiving and witnessing credible information that he may have committed suicide. The officers entered the home to provide emergency aid if needed, and instead Case was hiding in a closet and upon seeing police he exited the closet and pointed a gun at an officer. The officer subsequently shot and wounded Case. Ultimately, Case was found guilty by a jury of assaulting a peace officer. He appealed that decision to the Montana Supreme Court, which affirmed the jury’s verdict.

In the ruling , authored by Justice Elena Kagan, the Supreme Court adopted Attorney General Knudsen’s legal reasoning. Attorney General Knudsen argued, and the Court held, an officer may enter a home without a warrant if they have “an objectively reasonable basis for believing that an occupant is seriously injured or imminently threatened with such injury.” The ruling also states that even though the Montana Supreme Court came to the correct conclusion, they disagreed with the Montana court’s reasoning. The United States Supreme Court also unanimously rejected Montana Justice Laurie McKinnon’s dissent that argued first responders need probable cause to enter a home in an emergency as extreme and wrong under the Fourth Amendment.

Following today’s ruling, law enforcement agencies in Montana thanked Attorney General Knudsen for his support:

“I cannot thank Attorney General Knudsen enough for his support in this case. We knew at the time our officers did the right thing in trying to help one of our citizens and after more than four years I’m glad the Supreme Court agreed. Today’s decision makes it much easier for officers to do their job and keep our community safe,” Bill Sather Anaconda-Deer Lodge Police Chief said.

“The United States Supreme Court’s decision confirms that protecting life, especially when a person is in crisis, is not only the right thing to do, but also constitutional,” Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said.