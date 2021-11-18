Submit Release
News Search

There were 830 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,337 in the last 365 days.

Campbell County Man Indicted, Charged with Second Degree Murder

CAMPBELL COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Campbell County man on a murder charge.

On August 19th, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents began assisting the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a shooting at a residence in the 300 block of Powell Valley Shores Circle in Speedwell. Jeffery Warwick (DOB 7/26/83) died as a result of his injuries. During the course of the investigation, agents determined Michael Neal, Jr. (DOB 5/18/79) was the person responsible for Warwick’s death.

On Wednesday, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Neal with one count of Second Degree Murder. He was arrested and booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Campbell County Man Indicted, Charged with Second Degree Murder

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.