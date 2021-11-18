Alliance Background ranks in HRO Today's 2021 Baker's Dozen List of Top Level Enterprise Background Screening Providers
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Background, LLC, a leading provider of unique background screening solutions for Employers and non-profit volunteer organizations, is pleased to announce their inclusion in 2021 HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen List of Enterprise Level Pre-Employment Screening Leaders.
The 2021 Baker's Dozen is based solely on client feedback and recognizes providers that deliver exceptional customer experience and satisfaction. As one of the most prestigious awards in the background screening industry, Alliance is honored to be recognized so quickly after entering the marketplace in 2018.
“This accomplishment is a credit to our Perfect ‘3 out of 3’ business model and our incredible team members who work vigorously to deliver superior customer service, fast turn arounds, and accurate reports.” stated Alliance Founder and President Brittany C. Bollinger Boyle.
“When I founded Alliance Background in 2018, I had a vision on delivering the perfect “3 out of 3” to our clients. Making the Baker’s Dozen just three short years later validates those principles. I am very excited about what the future holds for Alliance Background, our team members and our clients”.
In addition to being recognized as an Overall Enterprise Level Background Screening Provider, Alliance Background, LLC was also recognized as a Top 5 Quality of Service Leader, a Breadth of Service Leader, and a Size of Deal Leader.
About HRO Today
HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Rating: Pre-Employment Screening is based on quantitative rankings and feedback from approximately 1,200 verified customers from over 550 client companies through an online survey on categories including service breadth, deal sizes, and service quality. The customer survey data used to achieve this recognition is based primarily on customer satisfaction. To achieve inclusion on the Baker’s Dozen list, companies are rated anonymously by their clients. Once collected, response data for all providers with a statistically significant sample size are loaded into the HRO Today database for analysis using a statistical analysis and predetermined algorithm. The Baker’s Dozen list is one of the most prestigious surveys in the pre-employment screening industry.
About Alliance:
As a leader in Employment, Volunteer, and Faith-based organization solutions, Alliance Background, LLC assists organizations in implementing, managing, and maintaining a complete suite of screening and risk assessment tools for employees, staff, and volunteers. With decades of experience, Alliance Background has focused on providing solutions and programs that are customizable to fit each organization’s needs. Alliance prides itself on delivering enterprise-level solutions with a boutique level of service. www.AllianceBackground.com
Brittany Bollinger
