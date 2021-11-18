Milwaukee Man Charged with Sexual Assault After Backlogged Kit is Tested

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that another individual has been charged with sexual assault after a victim’s sexual assault kit was tested as part of the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI). Kalvin Ed Vaughn, age 47 of Milwaukee, Wis., was charged November 5, 2021, with sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age for an act that occurred in 2008. Vaughn’s initial appearance has not been scheduled yet.

The complaint states that the defendant forcibly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 16. A sexual assault kit was collected from the victim as part of the investigation. The sexual assault kit was later tested as part of the Wisconsin SAKI project, and DNA in the kit matched to Vaughn.

“As several cases in Wisconsin have shown, testing sexual assault kits can be critical to securing justice for survivors,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to those whose hard work resulted in the charges in this case.”

This investigation was led by the City of Milwaukee Police Department. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case and provide victim services. The criminal complaint is available on request.

Vaughn is currently serving a 40-year prison sentence for a sexual assault of a child case from 2016. As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Vaughn is presumed innocent until proven guilty.