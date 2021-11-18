SHIBA INU is integrated to CoinGates Services

From now on, every CoinGate's merchant, trader or Gift Card shopper can accept, buy, trade, or spend SHIB on the things they want.

Every crypto deserve it's change to become a paying currency, therefore integrating Shiba Inu is a fascinating step for our community.” — Dmitrijus Borisenka, CEO of CoinGate

VILNIUS, VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been integrated as CoinGate’s newest cryptocurrency, meaning that every CoinGate user, from merchants to traders or Gift Card shoppers, can now accept, buy, trade, or spend SHIB on the things they want.

Anyone who owns SHIB, will have wider possibilities to spend it and those who want to own this cute meme-coin, will be able to buy it with a 1% rate.



This is a massive business adoption push for Shiba Inu. Here's why:

First, SHIBs integration to the CoinGate services might cheer up the already-hyped Shiba Inu community, because now more than 500 CoinGate merchants can accept Shiba Inu payments from their shoppers.

Secondly, Shiba's integration into our trading system allows you to buy SHIB with 1%

Lastly, with the Shiba Inu token integrated into CoinGate’s gift card store, CoinGate becomes one of the few crypto gift card providers, who allows purchasing everyday-life necessities with this altcoin.



What is Shiba Inu?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is an Ethereum-based altcoin . Fungible tokens like Shiba Inu are ERC-20 tokens, powered by Ethereum, therefore this tokens’ ecosystem supports projects, such as the NFT art incubator and the development of a decentralized exchange called Shibaswap.

Shibas’ Inu WoofPaper (a.k.a. White paper) starts with a simple question: What would happen if a cryptocurrency project was 100% run by its community? And we can all witness the answer to this question by following SHIB’s existence.

Shiba Inu is the second most known meme coin and is usually considered as an alternative to Dogecoin. In fact, it is also known as the “Dogecoin killer”.

About CoinGate

CoinGate is an award-winning payment processor for companies that want to accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment methods. Apart from crypto payment processing, CoinGate offers users to buy and sell cryptocurrency, as well as buy more than 1000 gift cards from their platform.