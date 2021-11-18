WJZ-TV: Maryland Zoo Replaces Diesel-Powered Shuttles With All-Electric Fleet
Stop by the Maryland Zoo sometime soon and you’ll notice a new fleet of shuttles is now available to cart visitors around the park.
The zoo announced this week it has replaced its diesel-powered shuttles with three all-electric vehicles, a move that will not only save an estimated $30,000 a year in fuel costs but also shrink the zoo’s carbon footprint.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.