Impact Opportunity Job Board Hits Milestone with 1,400th Posting for Nonprofit, Mission-Driven Organizations
The site launched in March 2021, taking over what had been the job board hosted by The Bridgespan Group
"We're proud to continue the work started at Bridgespan, helping both nonprofit and mission-driven organizations and individuals find meaningful roles and leaders to fulfill their missions." ”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impact Opportunity (www.ImpactOpportunity.org), a job board for nonprofit and mission-driven careers and volunteer opportunities has hosted more than 1,000 mission-driven positions since it took over the nonprofit job board that had been run by The Bridgespan Group (www.Bridgespan.org) earlier this year.
— Lindsay O'Connell, Founder & Principal
The scope of roles and opportunities available to publish has expanded to include internships, volunteer opportunities, contractor and consulting positions, in addition to those seeking full or part-time jobs or board of director positions.
When Bridgespan decided to wind down its job board, the organization announced that Impact Opportunity, launched by Bridgespan Alumna Lindsay O’Connell, would continue the mission of providing a nonprofit and board of directors-focused job board and content.
O’Connell ran the Nonprofit Job Board at Bridgespan, where she worked for 16 years, before developing Impact Opportunity, making the transition seamless. Since March, local, national, and international nonprofit organizations, foundations, venture philanthropists, social impact, B Corporations, ESG, and mission-driven companies have posted over 1,000 listings on the site.
Notably, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Teach for America, The Center for Effective Philanthropy, The Trevor Project, GiveDirectly, The Annie E. Casey Foundation, The Aspen Institute, National Wildlife Federation, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Blue Meridian Partners, The Kresge Foundation, Omidyar Network, Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC, Environmental Defense Fund, and City Year Philadelphia all have listed positions on the job board.
Search firms that work with nonprofits, higher education institutions, and mission-driven companies post regularly.
The job board allows candidates to upload a resume for organizations to search and create alerts to notify them of positions meeting their criteria, including salary range. In addition to listing available roles, Impact Opportunity also publishes articles and insights on topics relevant to those working in nonprofits and mission-driven organizations, from productivity and interviewing tips to interviews with leaders on creating an equitable team culture and more.
"We're proud to continue the work started at Bridgespan, helping both nonprofit and mission-driven organizations and individuals find meaningful roles and leaders to fulfill their missions. While also expanding the site's services to include internships, volunteer opportunities, and contract positions," O'Connell said. She added that these positions are vital to a recovering economy and the nonprofit sector to rebuild to pre-pandemic levels.
The nonprofit sector continues to make progress toward recovery from roles lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to an analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data by the Johns Hopkins Center for Civil Society Studies, “65.2 percent of the 1.64 million nonprofit-sector jobs estimated to have been lost during the first three months of the pandemic had been recovered as of the end of August, but the rate of recovery has slowed.”
About Impact Opportunity:
Impact Opportunity provides a job board, content, and tools to support nonprofits, foundations, and mission-driven companies in building strong teams and individuals pursuing social impact careers and volunteer opportunities.
