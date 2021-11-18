Michael Kirchner Joins Venture 7 Advisors as Partner

Michael brings 30 years of financial management and business ownership experience to Venture 7 Advisors' merger and acquisition clients.

Venture 7 Advisors, a Burlington, Vermont-based merger and acquisition advisory firm with offices in New York and Massachusetts, announced the addition of Michael Kirchner as the fourth partner in its fast-growing practice. Michael brings an outstanding financial management background, business operations skills, and experience in negotiating complex merger/acquisition transactions.

Michael has been a corporate executive and business owner for more than 30 years. He most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of Unistress Corporation and its parent company Petricca Industries, which specializes in the design, production, and construction of large scale precast concrete structures including highway bridges, stadiums, buildings, and parking facilities. Earlier, Michael led companies in the telecommunications, eCommerce, retail and manufacturing industries, and advised a wide variety of businesses in financial and operational restructuring.

Michael says, “I worked with Bryan Ducharme and Larry Chernicoff for years. Together we built an IT services company, sold it, went public, bought it back, turned it around and sold it again. I’ve also gotten to know and admire [Venture 7 partner] Scott Hardy for his long list of entrepreneurial successes and exits. I’m incredibly impressed with Venture 7’s accomplishments thus far, and I’m excited to join the firm.”

Bryan Ducharme, Venture 7 Managing Partner: “Mike is the finest financial executive I’ve ever known and, like the rest of us at Venture 7, he’s worked through business acquisitions as an owner, a seller and a buyer. Our clients will benefit greatly from his skills and experience, and we are delighted to have an old friend and trusted colleague on the team.”

About Venture 7 Advisors

Venture 7 Advisors assists the owners of small and mid-sized companies to plan and complete the sale of their businesses. We create a competitive market for our client’s companies and we help them select the best buyer to meet their financial and legacy goals. We represent clients in the consumer products, Industrial products, distribution, manufacturing, B2B services, construction, and technology.