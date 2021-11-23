BlackSwan Technologies' Founder Michael Ouliel Named In Top 50 AI CEOs
Michael Ouliel founded BlackSwan Technologies to enable enterprises to transform by effectively using AI-powered softwareTEL AVIV, ISRAEL , November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Enterprise Software leader BlackSwan Technologies is pleased to announce the recognition of its CEO Michael Ouliel, as a Top 50 Artificial Intelligence CEO for 2021 by Technology Innovators magazine.
Technology Innovators serves an audience of more than five million readers across North America, Europe, MENA, and APAC. The magazine highlights companies and CEOs that push the technological boundaries of industries as a whole. Its Top 50 Artificial Intelligence CEOs of 2021 list recognises leadership in the implementation of AI to increase efficiency, enhance decision making, boost productivity, and create avenues into new products.
“It’s an honour to be recognised as a Top 50 AI CEO. It goes without saying that the real achievements come from our exceptional staff and our industry-leading clients and partners who are continually redefining what’s possible with adaptable, low-total-cost AI embedded in enterprise software," said Michael Ouliel, Founder and CEO of BlackSwan Technologies.
This recognition adds to a string of recent accolades received by the company over the past year for its AI technology, including two listings in Gartner Hype Cycles for 2021 for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science/ML and the 2021 AI Tech Award for the Big Data AI category by AI Dev World.
BlackSwan’s award-winning flagship offering ELEMENT leverages Composite AI, blending multiple artificial intelligence technologies — including machine/deep learning, natural language processing, contextual analytics, and knowledge graphs — to enable expert-level decision-making at scale.
Michael Ouliel explains his reasoning for launching BlackSwan Technologies in an interview with Tech Innovators magazine.
About BlackSwan Technologies
BlackSwan Technologies is reinventing enterprise software through Agile Intelligence for the Enterprise - a fusion of data, artificial intelligence and cloud technologies that provides unparalleled business value. Its multi-tiered enterprise offerings include its flagship platform-as-a-service, ELEMENT, which enables organisations to build enterprise AI applications at scale for any domain quickly and at a fraction of the cost of alternatives. The offerings are generating billions of dollars in economic value through digital transformation at clients. The company is based in London, with offices in Tel Aviv, Israel, the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Sri Lanka. For more information, visit blackswantechnologies.ai.
