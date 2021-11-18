PCB Industry in India | Printed Circuit Board | Report 2021-26

Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Report

The India PCB (Printed Circuit Board) market reached a value of US$ 2.97 Billion in 2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the India PCB (Printed Circuit Board) market reached a value of US$ 2.97 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during 2021-2026. A printed circuit board (PCB) is a non-conductive, copper-laminated board that helps connect electronic and electrical components without the use of wires. It comprises fiberglass, epoxy, and other composite materials. It is widely installed in numerous gadgets, ranging from consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, computers and gaming consoles, to industrial and high-tech electronic products. PCBs also find extensive applications across various industries, including electronics, medical, defense, aerospace, lighting and automotive.

List of Top PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Manufacturers in India:

• AT&S

• Epitome Components Ltd.

• Shogini Technoarts

• Cipsa Tech India

• Nano Electrotech Pvt Ltd

• PCB Power Ltd

• Sulakshana Circuits Ltd

• Vintek Circuit India Pvt Ltd

• Hi-Q Electronics Pvt Ltd

• Meena Circuit Pvt Ltd

• India Circuit Ltd (Garg Electronics)

The Indian PCB market is primarily driven by the increasing use of consumer electronics, such as computers, laptops and mobile phones, that use rigid PCBs in areas vital to the functionality of these devices. Additionally, several favorable initiatives undertaken by the Government of India, such as “Make in India” and “Digital India,” have encouraged the establishment of consumer electronics manufacturing units across the country, thereby contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the emerging miniaturization of semiconductor devices and advancements in the PCB functionalities and production process have catalyzed the market growth. Other factors, including rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and increasing investments in digitization, are also anticipated to create a favorable market outlook.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Rigid 1-2 Sided

• Standard Multilayer

• Flexible Circuits

• HDI/ Microvia/Build-Up

• Rigid Flex

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Consumer Electronics

• Communication

• Industrial Electronics

• Computers

• Military & Aerospace

• Automotive

• Medical Instrumentation

• Others

Breakup by Layer:

• Single-Sided

• Double-Sided

• Multi-Layer

Breakup by Segment:

• Rigid PCBs

• Flexible PCBs

Breakup by PCB Laminate Type:

• FR-4

• Polyamide

• CEM-1

• Paper

• Others

Breakup by Manufacturing Type:

• Bare PCBs

• Populated PCBs

Breakup by Region:

• Maharashtra

• Tamil Nadu

• Karnataka

• Gujarat

• Other States

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

