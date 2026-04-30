Brazil Fertilizers Market

Brazil fertilizers market hit USD 3.3 Billion in 2025, with Central-West leading; projected to reach USD 6.0 Billion by 2034 at a 6.86% CAGR.

SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, BRAZIL, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brazil Fertilizers Market Summary:• The Brazil Fertilizers Market size reached USD 3.3 Billion in 2025.• Market is projected to reach USD 6.0 Billion by 2034.• Central-West dominates with a significant market share.• Growth driven by rising agricultural production, supportive government incentives and policies, expanding cultivated land, and the widespread adoption of organic fertilizers.Request to Get the Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/brazil-fertilizers-market/requestsample IMARC Group has recently released a report titled "Brazil Fertilizers Market: Industry Trends‚ Share‚ Size‚ Growth‚ Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" which provides a detailed analysis of the Brazil Fertilizers market․ The report also includes information on new plant nutrition technologies‚ specialty fertilizers‚ and developments in different regional markets․Market Overview and Growth TrajectoryAccording to the latest IMARC Group report‚ the Brazil Fertilizers Market size was valued at USD 3․3 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6․0 Billion by 2034‚ growing at a CAGR of 6․86% from 2026 to 2034․In the process of restructuring the Brazilian fertilizer market‚ exports of soybeans‚ corn and sugarcane also increased‚ as Brazil is one of the largest producers of these crops․ Controlled-release fertilizers‚ biofertilizers‚ and mixtures of fertilizers that are specific to each crop are replacing customary fertilizers in the market․ According to IMARC Group‚ the market is moving from just bulk supply of nutrients into an ecosystem of specialty fertilizers‚ fertigation systems‚ and sustainable plant nutrition products to increase yield and also use resources in a sustainable manner․Request Customization: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=13616&flag=E What Are the Key Drivers of the Brazil Fertilizers Market?• Rising Agricultural Production: The most important factor driving the market growth is the increasing domestic production of soybeans‚ corn‚ sugarcane‚ and cotton in the country‚ which is supporting the increased use of high-volume and crop-specific nutrient formulas‚ and compelling manufacturers to expand their production and develop customized blends․• Supportive Government Incentives and Policies: The National Fertilizer Plan (Plano Nacional de Fertilizantes) aims at establishing a domestic fertilizer industry by reducing imports from 85% to 45% by 2050 through investments in projects related to phosphate‚ potash‚ and nitrogen across the country․• Increase in arable land: The steady increase in Brazilian arable land‚ especially at MATOPIBA agricultural frontier and in Brazil's Midwest grain belt and the estimated 12․2% increase in the agricultural sector's output in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the last quarter of 2024 reported by Agência de Notícias have increased fertilizer consumption․Emerging Trends: Specialty Fertilizers and Sustainable Plant NutritionNot only is the level of production changing‚ but also the structure of the industry is changing․ The market is shifting towards the use of CRF and water-soluble fertilizers․ New coating technology and granulation technology have been developed by manufacturers to support this market transition․ These focus on productivity‚ sustainability‚ nutrient release rates and fertigation-compatible products․ In February 2025‚ Haifa Group opened a Multicote mixing plant in Uberlndia‚ Brazil‚ to meet the global demand for controlled-release fertilizers․The rise in demand for organic and bio-based inputs due to their long-term benefits for soil structure and microbial activity has also been driving market growth‚ with biofertilizers‚ microbial-based products‚ and plant-derived nutrients being used in horticulture‚ agroforestry‚ and export-oriented farms contributing to increased consumption of biofertilizers․Brazil Fertilizers Market Segmentation AnalysisIMARC Group provides a comprehensive analysis of the key trends in each segment of the market. The report has categorized the market based on type, form, application mode, and crop type.Analysis by Type:• Complex• Straighto Micronutrientso Nitrogenouso Phosphatico Potassico Secondary MacronutrientsAnalysis by Form:• Conventional• Specialtyo CRFo Liquid Fertilizero SRFo Water SolubleAnalysis by Application Mode:• Fertigation• Foliar• SoilAnalysis by Crop Type:• Field Crops• Horticultural Crops• Turf and OrnamentalBy FormThe market is dissected into conventional and specialty (CRF, liquid fertilizer, SRF, water soluble). Conventional led the market in 2025, owing to cost-effectiveness, easy availability, and proven compatibility with large-scale field applications.By Application ModeThe market is dissected into fertigation, foliar, and soil. Fertigation led the market with around 52.3% share in 2025. The shift toward fertigation reflects the growing demand for precision-based farming, efficient water use, and direct nutrient delivery through drip and sprinkler systems.By Crop TypeThe market is dissected into field crops, horticultural crops, and turf and ornamental. Field crops led with around 90.0% share in 2025. The dominance reflects the heavy nutrient requirements of soybeans, corn, sugarcane, and cotton, which together occupy most of the country's arable land.Regional Insights: Central-West Leads the Brazil Fertilizers MarketGeographically, the Central-West region currently dominates the market, holding a significant market share in 2025. IMARC Group analysts attribute this dominance to several factors:• Strong Agricultural Base: States like Mato Grosso, Goiás, and Mato Grosso do Sul are leading producers of soybeans, corn, and cotton, requiring intensive fertilizer inputs.• Mechanized Farming Practices: The region benefits from large-scale, mechanized operations that support consistent and high-volume nutrient application.• Robust Infrastructure: Storage, logistics, and distribution networks across the region facilitate efficient fertilizer movement, while major agribusiness companies and cooperatives anchor demand.Other regions, including the Southeast and South, are also showing significant growth, fueled by horticulture, sugarcane production, and rising adoption of specialty inputs across mature farming zones.Competitive LandscapeThe Brazil Fertilizers Market is characterized by the presence of several key players focusing on expanding their domestic footprint and reducing import dependence. These industry leaders are investing in research and development to offer innovative, low-carbon, and crop-specific fertilizer solutions and are engaging in partnerships, plant restarts, and government-backed projects to strengthen production capabilities. Recent moves include EuroChem launching its Croplex product at Agrishow 2025, Yara debuting YaraBasa TURBO for Brazilian crop and soil conditions, and Petrobras advancing tenders to relaunch nitrogen plants in Bahia and Sergipe alongside its low-carbon fertilizer collaboration with Embrapa.About IMARC GroupIMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

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