The Influencer Marketing Factory Podcast
Connect with the world of real-time influencer marketing by getting information and ideas about the trends in these global social media spaces.
Ep 1 - Creator Economy: Our influencer marketing agency, The Influencer Marketing Factory, collected data, insights and ran 2 surveys to analyze the state of the Creator Economy. The Creator Economy is a class of businesses built by more than 50 million content creators, curators, social media influencers, bloggers, and videographers that use software and finance tools to assist them with their growth and monetization.
Within a society that now seeks easy access to expertise, experiences, and communities to engage with, the creator economy is built around highly motivated, creative, and skilled individuals that are using digital platforms to start their own businesses, brands, and communities.
We also reviewed and featured different platforms and tools that support creators in better managing their finances, revenue streams, weekly goals, and much more.
Platforms for Creators mentioned in our report are: Linktree, Patreon, Koji, Creative Juice, Stir, MightyNetworks, Pietra, jellysmack, Cameo.
Ep 2 - TikTok Trend: TikTok has 1B monthly Active Users and how it's shaping our culture. In this episode of The Influence Factory by The Influencer Marketing Factory, we look at the latest TikTok Trends, as we share some advice for brands and marketers.
Ep 3 - Metaverse: What Is the Metaverse?
Metaverse Terminology
Virtual Economy in The Metaverse
META and its Metaverse Projects
Metaverse Case Studies and Examples (Roblox + Chipotle)
The Metaverse and Ads
The Metaverse and Influencer Marketing
Every episode is exciting, providing new trending topics you can use to grow your brand, influence, and so much more
Listen now: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-influencer-marketing-factory-podcast/id1587732837
