Asia Pacific Tire Market Share 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Asia Pacific Tire Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the asia pacific tire market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the asia pacific market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A tire is an essential ring-shaped component of a vehicle that surrounds the rim of a wheel to serve as a cushion and reduce the impact of road shocks. It is manufactured using natural and synthetic rubber, polyester, carbon black, rayon, steel, vulcanization accelerator, and silica. It is designed to support the vehicle load, change or maintain direction, and transmit accelerating and braking forces to the ground.

The Asia Pacific tire market is primarily driven by the increasing automobile sales and production due to improving living standards and elevating incomes. Additionally, the rising popularity of next-gen high-performance tires for premium and luxury vehicles and the growing need for replacement tires have augmented the product demand. Furthermore, several product innovations like the development of eco-friendly, run-flat, and nitrogen-based tires have catalyzed the market growth. Other factors, including the widespread usage of light and heavy commercial vehicles, easy availability of raw materials, and ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, are also anticipated to impel the market growth.

Asia Pacific Tire Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the asia pacific tire market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Michelin

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental AG

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Sumitomo Corporation

Pirelli C. S.p.A.

Yokohama Tire Corporation

Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd

Toyo Tire Corporation

Kumho Tire Co., Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the asia pacific tire market on the basis of radial/bias tires, end-use, type, vehicle type, size, distribution channel and country.

Breakup by Radial/Bias Tires:

Radial

Bias

Breakup by End-Use:

OEM

Replacement

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers

Off-The-Road (OTR)

Three-Wheelers

Breakup by Size:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers

Off-The-Road (OTR)

Three-Wheelers

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Country:

China

India

Japan

Australia

Indonesia

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

Pakistan

Other Regions

