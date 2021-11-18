Mbanq Labs Announces Best Path to Launch Banking FinTech or Credit Union in USA
Creating a new banking FinTech or Credit Union in the United States becomes easier thanks to Mbanq Labs.
Mbanq Labs offers the fastest and most cost-effective path to launching financial services in the USA for entrepreneurs, startups and companies seeking to expand.”SAN FRANCISCO, USA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneurs and teams who wish to succeed with a digital banking startup or launch a new Credit Union in the USA can take advantage of ready-made digital banking technology as well as regulatory, fundraising and marketing support, thanks to Mbanq Labs, a leading digital banking FinTech accelerator.
Speaking at Singapore’s FinTech Festival, Daniel Ong, Mbanq Labs Accelerator Manager, said, “Creating a challenger bank or innovative Credit Union has never been easier. Three cohorts of FinTech startups have already benefited from Mbanq Labs Accelerator, which has expanded globally from its initial focus in Southeast Asia. The next phase of our development will include helping FinTech entrepreneurs who want to build and market financial services in US markets.
“The size of the economy in the United States means it is full of opportunities for FinTech entrepreneurs who want to maximize the reach of modern digital banking technology and Mbanq Labs will help them do just that.”
Mbanq Labs’ 4th cohort will begin in early 2022 and will be run almost entirely online. Participants who would benefit most are new or existing digital banks, Fintechs and Credit Unions and startups who want to set up in the USA, who are already operating in the USA or who wish to expand into US markets.
As well as mentorship and broad-ranging FinTech business support, from tech development, regulatory and compliance, fundraising and marketing, further benefits of the program include:
- Access to Mbanq’s world-leading digital banking and financial technology suite
- Cloud computing services credits
- Online global payments infrastructure
- Events and networking, including investor and partner demo days
- Financial benefits
Mbanq Labs offers the fastest and most cost-effective path to launching financial services in the USA, based on extensive experience and expertise. An early application link is here.
Mbanq Labs is backed by Mbanq, a world-leading, Silicon Valley-based financial technology innovator and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider. Mbanq creates and operates dozens of banks and FinTechs on behalf of clients. It also recently launched the world’s first Credit Union-as-a-Service (CUaaS). Mbanq offers a fully developed ecosystem of support for FinTechs and entrepreneurs.
Lars Rottweiler, Mbanq’s CTO, said, “Great technology and robust regulatory expertise are key components in providing state-of-the-art financial services for bank customers and Credit Union members. Mbanq Labs provides all this, and more, and has the ability to speed up and streamline the entire process of creating a successful FinTech startup.”
Mbanq is a world-leading Banking as a Service (BaaS) and Credit Union-as-a-Service (CUaaS) provider and technology innovator. It provides a complete digital banking and financial services ecosystem that includes financial technology, legislative, anti-money laundering and risk management support, and customer facing digital banking apps. www.mbanq.com
Mbanq Labs is a leading digital banking and FinTech accelerator. It provides training and wide-ranging support for technology innovation, fundraising, marketing, and legal and regulatory frameworks for financial and technology startups across the world. https://labs.mbanq.io
Get involved in creating the next digital banking unicorn or successful Credit Union niche. Early application for a place on Mbanq Labs’ 4th Cohort, starting in 2022, is here: https://www.f6s.com/mbanq-labs-usa-batch-1/apply
