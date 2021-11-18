Mechanical Control Cables Market Outlook By Product Overview, Application And Regions 2027

The global mechanical control cables market is experiencing a significant growth due to increase in commercial aircraft fleet.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mechanical control cables market is experiencing a significant growth due to increase in commercial aircraft fleet. Mechanical control cables provide a push or pull action to enable mechanical functions. Mechanical cables are attached with many other fittings such as connection pins, throttle arm, handles, forks, spring mounts, and eyes to complete the mechanical control cables. Further, mechanical control cables are named on the basis of motion employed such as pull-pull mechanical control cables or push-pull mechanical control cable. Push-pull mechanical control cables are used in hydraulic, pneumatic, and electrical systems whereas, pull-pull mechanical control cables are used in applications such as position adjustment where transmission force requires tension.

Major Market Players:

Triumph Group, AeroControlex, Grand Rapids Controls LLC, Sila Group, Glassmaster Controls Company Inc., Tyler Madison Inc., Kuster Holding GmbH, Bergen Cable Technology Inc., Cablecraft Motion Controls, and Wescon Controls.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Surge in commercial aircrafts, increase in demand for military vehicles, and rise in adoption of process automation system are some of the factors that drive the global mechanical control cables market. However, high installation cost hinders the market growth. On the contrary, military modernization programs, increase in air passenger traffic, and safeguards of mechanical system against electrical interference present new pathways in the industry.

The global mechanical control cables market trends are as follows:

Surge in commercial aircrafts

Mechanical control cables are used in landing gears & flight control system of aircrafts. Moreover, mechanical control cable installed in aircrafts have high mechanical efficiency without any backlash, required for precision control. Recently, in 2019, Airbus published global aircraft market forecast stating the need for approx. 39,000 new aircrafts in the next 20 years to meet the future air traffic demands which is growing 4.3% annually. Increase in air passenger traffic will lead to more demand for commercial aircrafts in economies where aviation market is likely to grow in future. Such growth in aviation industry is expected to boost the global mechanical control cables market.

Demand for military vehicles

Mechanical control system in automobiles perform a variety of tasks such as throttle control, brake engagement, power take-off management, engine choke, clutch management, drive management, and speed selection among others. Military vehicles require robust mechanical control cables for precision control and efficiency in harsh outdoor environments. Recently, in 2018, US Army awarded a contract of approx. 258 million USD to General Dynamics Land Systems (military vehicle manufacturing subsidiary of General Dynamics, headquartered in Michigan, US) for upgradation & modification of 116 IAV Stryker vehicles (an eight-wheeled armored fighting vehicle). Such investment in military vehicles will drive the global mechanical control cables market.

