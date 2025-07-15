Cream Powder Market Size is Growing at a CAGR of 6.4% and Reach $8.9 Billion by 2031

Cream Powder Market

The market is experiencing growth due to increasing popularity of bakeries and HoReCa (hotels, restaurants, cafes) & rising consumer demand for natural products

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cream powder market size was estimated at $4.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $8.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.The growth of the cream powder market is largely driven by the expanding bakery industry and increased demand from the HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, and Cafés) sector. Additionally, the rising vegan population and the introduction of plant-based cream powders are expected to further fuel market demand. Cream powder is made by blending fresh cream and milk, followed by pasteurization and spray-drying to produce a naturally rich, shelf-stable product. For individuals with lactose intolerance, coconut cream powder derived from the essence of mature coconuts offers a non-dairy alternative with a mild coconut flavor.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A39197 In the food processing industry, cream powder is widely used in the production of items such as ice cream, chocolates, confections, biscuits, and baked goods. Its unique properties—such as excellent dispersibility, solubility, rich flavor, high-fat content, and ease of handling and storage make it more versatile than fresh cream or UHT milk. As cream powder is utilized across both the dairy and bakery sectors, its increasing use is expected to significantly contribute to market expansion. The growing popularity of home baking is another key factor supporting this trend. For example, according to the Australian Institute of Family Studies (AIFS), 46% of Australians reported spending more time on baking and creative culinary activities highlighting a global shift toward at-home food preparation and baking, which is boosting demand for cream powder.The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the Chinese bakery sector via disruptions to production and distribution. Both packaged and unpackaged baked goods have suffered, though the unpackaged segment has been hit harder due to shorter shelf life, consumers’ limited access to retail outlets, and increased concerns about food hygiene during the pandemic. Cake sales have been hit especially hard by the disappearance of large celebrations during quarantine and social distancing measures.Procure Complete Report (248 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cream-powder-market/purchase-options The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global cream powder market based on Source, Type, End User, Sales Channel, and Region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.By region, Europe held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global cream powder market revenue and is projected to maintain the lion’s share by 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.1% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied through the report include North America and LAMEA.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A39197 The key market players analyzed in the global cream powder industry report include County Milk Products, Willpowder, LLC., Shenzhen Oceanpower Food Equipment Tech Co., Ltd., Commercial Creamery Company, Revala Ltd., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Arion Dairy Products B.V., Shandong Tianjiao Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Food Source International, Inc., and Bluegrass Ingredients, Inc.These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages IndustryCommercial Seaweeds Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-seaweeds-market Bakery Enzymes Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bakery-enzymes-market-A14368 Citrus Fiber Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/citrus-fiber-market-A06860 Alginate Casings Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/alginate-casings-market-A16863

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.