An Inspiring Musical Artist Returns To The Romantic Era By His New Debut Single
My country. My heart.MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Omnia vincit amor, et nos cedamus amori;
Love conquers all things; let us yield to love"―Virgil.
A lovely gesture sparking interest for a moment of passion. A heat that warms the connected hearts. A special kind of love that touches all people at all times. This is a love by compassion. This is the expressive feeling that the artist Guillaume Mauri Manuel had making the romantic song track: "Compassione".
https://music.apple.com/us/album/compassione-single/1591968569
From a city in old Spain called Tarazona, Guillaume descendants were forced out in 1492 inquisition. His family surname lost its connection with its home, and nationality. This new musical romance is a way for Guillaume to reconnect to his lost family in Spain. In the year 2013, Spain's Justice Minister, Alberto Ruizo-Gallardon stated, "In the long journey Spain has undertaken to rediscover a part of herself." This missing part is all those Spaniard nationals that were cast out in 1492. That may be the reason why this new release by Guillaume is so passionate. A journey back to his home country may be a possibility in the near future.
The reason Guillaume say's, " My country is my heart." But from 2008 to 2014 his old country of Spain has been in an economic crisis. Hopefully things will change. With Guillaume's family crest, and nobility. His home is never far away. Home is where your heart is. A saying by Pliny The Elder. Music is one way to bring a heart home. Some may think beauty is love, as if the heart has a skin pigment. To experience a heart's passion as it beats to the rhythm of life is a dance of love. A love that may inspire a gift of romance. A gift could be the sexy song "Is Beauty Love" by Guillaume Mauri Manuel.
https://music.apple.com/us/album/is-beauty-love-single/1596202421
"Mientras buscamos lo divino, escuchar música puede conectarnos de corazón a corazón. As we search for the divine, listening to music can connect us from heart to heart." -Guillaume Mauri Manuel
In the words of Oscar de la Renta: “your great strength is knowing who you are.”
This is Guillaume Mauri Manuel's story:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09KZ8Y4N3/ref=kwrp_li_stb_nodl?nodl_android=1
For music video releases click the link below:
https://vimeo.com/user155631633
Liam Westra
British News
email us here