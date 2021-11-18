Kenisha Darden of Darden Quality of Works to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unless it’s deeply embedded in the culture, most organizations don’t have much sympathy for the challenges their employees may face.

Kenisha Darden had recently had a child with special needs while managing her own life-threatening illness.

“My son was born at 26 weeks. I had to immediately put him into daycare as a premature baby,” recalls Kenisha. “I was literally working just to get health care. My blood disorder was in remission, but if I had an episode, I would need to be treated immediately. I was getting pushback. My job was in jeopardy.”

And so Kenisha began exploring other options. That’s when she discovered Arise Virtual Solutions.

“There were other women who were going through the same thing that I was going through: single mothers, people with illnesses who wanted to work but just couldn't find the means to leave their homes.” says Kenisha. “As long as you have an internet connection, you have the ability to work.”

Today, Kenisha is the founder of Darden Quality of Works, where she partners with Arise Virtual Solutions to provide steady work-from-home opportunities for Fortune 500 companies throughout the US.

Whether you’re a stay-at-home mom or dad, college student, military spouse, or veteran, Darden Quality of Works can help you earn a steady income without the hassle of a commute.

“With my platform, I can provide them that opportunity to work from home and support their family,” says Kenisha.

Where most employers constantly limit your time off for appointments and other important engagements, working from home offers the flexibility to set your own hours. Kenisha says she chose Arise Virtual Solutions because of the flexibility the company offers people like her.

“The best part about it is the flexibility,” says Kenisha. “You have the ability to schedule yourself how you see fit so your life comes first when it has to. You're pretty much your own boss.”

Close Up Radio will feature Kenisha Darden in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on November 22nd at 11am EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.dardenqualityofworks.com