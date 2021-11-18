Image Annotation Tool Market : Disruptive financial technology will Multiply with a Stupendous 19% CAGR
Automatic data annotation type will offer the most lucrative growth opportunities with a meteoric 18% CAGR of Data Annotation Tool Market through 2020- 2030.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integration of artificial intelligence with various industries such as automotive, retail, healthcare, and financial services is helping generate voluminous data. It is crucial for organizations to collect, and catalogue this data with the help of data annotation tools. Data once annotated is then utilized to train artificial intelligence programs. These programs are then consumerized and they further generate data starting the entire cycle again. On this backdrop, the global data annotation tool market will inflate more than seven-folds during the forecast period (2020 - 2030). Omnipresent consumer demand for digital convenience impels digitization of conventional processes such as document verification. The efficacy of data annotation tools in effectively executing conventional processes will continue to provide growth opportunities for market players.
The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Survey of Data Annotation Tool Market
The Demand analysis of Data Annotation Tool Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Data Annotation Tool Market across the globe.
Global Data Annotation Tool Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments
The global data annotation tool market is segmented on the basis of data type, annotation type, vertical, and region.
Data Type
Text
Image/Video
Audio
Annotation Type
Manual
Semi-supervised
Automatic
Vertical
IT
Automotive
Government
Healthcare
Financial Services
Retail
Others
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
Middle East & Africa
A comprehensive estimate of the Data Annotation Tool market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Data Annotation Tool during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.
The Market survey of Data Annotation Tool offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Data Annotation Tool, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Data Annotation Tool Market across the globe.
Key Takeaways of Data Annotation Tool Market Study
IT is an industry vertical that primarily deals with data. Hence, the compatibility of data annotation tools with existing IT data collection and storage infrastructure, positions this vertical segment as the leader with over 35% of the total market value.
Disruptive financial technology such as blockchain lending services make financial services vertical the most lucrative growth prospect. The segment will multiply with a stupendous 19% CAGR during the forecast period.
Manual annotation type holds the largest share of over 76% of the total market revenue.
Automatic annotation type will offer the most lucrative growth opportunities with a meteoric 18% CAGR through 2030. Research and development of advanced Internet of Things and machine learning products and services will bolster growth in automatic annotation type segment.
Image and videos are the highest growing data type with over 17% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. Penetration of social media and video calling in developing economies is billowing the need for data annotation tools to analyse and leverage the data produced from these products and services.
North America accounts for the largest market value share of over 32%. Early adopters in this region are witnessing an uptake in smart automation services. Prevalence of products such as smart homes and smart cars will continue to drive growth in this region.
South Asia & Oceania is home to many burgeoning digital economies. Countries such as Indonesia will drive the demand for data annotation tools with an astounding 18% CAGR during the projection period.
Surge in healthcare applications of data annotation tools is projected once the COVID-19 pandemic is contained. Authorities and healthcare institutions around the world are already employing data annotation tools to research and develop large scale mechanisms to contain and limit spread of the virus. The digital nature of data annotation tools will prove to be a boon for market players, considering the import, export lock downs around the world. Further, the expenditure in healthcare will multiply post pandemic, which will also increase the demand for efficient and effective data annotation of medical records, research, MRI, and X-rays.
Key stakeholders in Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities.
