Develomark Agency Experiences Record Growth in 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- Develomark LLC, a digital marketing agency based in Southington, CT has drastically expanded their client base, staff, services, and location over the past year.
Founded in 2017, the agency has seen significant growth in employees and clients that warranted a change from their small original location in downtown Southington to a newly-renovated, open-space office in the Milldale section of town at 409 Canal Street. Doubling the size of their staff and welcoming a record number of new clients over the past 12 months, agency owner Ruan Marinho saw value in moving into a space that compliments team collaboration, social distancing, and a rustic workspace that is built for improved ventilation.
“We needed a space that could both accommodate our growth and support our collaborative company culture,” says Marinho. “It’s been exciting for Develomark to experience such wonderful expansion in what has been a difficult time for many businesses. The digital nature of our work and our commitment to putting people first have been important contributing factors to that growth.”
“409 Canal is so happy to welcome Develomark, a local powerhouse in web design, SEO and digital marketing,” says building owner Bruce Staebler. “409 Canal is a unique venue, housing a group of innovative, entrepreneurial companies who are defining the future of business in this region.”
Company employees are happy with the move, enjoying the benefits of sharing the space with their neighbors in the building. These fellow tenants include The Network Salon and Yoga. and Kinsmen Brewing, among others.
“Our team has grown exponentially within the last year in both skills and physical numbers, and this move has been a physical representation of that,” says Rachael Steck, the company’s Director of Content, who has been with Develomark since 2019. “At the new office, I am excited to see everyone work in a more collaborative environment where we can better showcase our brand and team mentality to any clients who come to visit.”
In addition to physical growth, Develomark has also expanded some of its service offerings. With the addition of new staff, the company was able to begin offering email marketing services and custom-tailored social media campaigns in addition to its web design, content marketing, SEO, and paid advertising services.
“Our approach to digital marketing is to look at the whole picture and make strategic decisions about what’s going to benefit the client in the long run,” says Marinho. “Every service is not the right fit for every client, so it’s important for us to really understand the goals and business offerings of each and every person we sign on.”
The company looks to continue its growth as it moves into 2022, and recently launched its own fully redesigned website with an emphasis on recent client projects, company values, education, and career opportunities. Learn more at www.develomark.com
About Develomark
Develomark was founded in 2017 and has grown over the past four years into a team that includes expert graphic designers, content writers, account managers and SEO specialists. The company offers a comprehensive approach to digital marketing to help local businesses build their brand and attract customers in their respective communities. Specializing in home contractor services, medical, and legal industries, Develomark has helped small and medium-sized businesses across the country hone their digital strategy through website design, SEO (Search Engine Optimization), content marketing, and paid advertising. Learn more at https://develomark.com/ or contact them at (860) 359-2251.
