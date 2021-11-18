International Online Conference "Global Crisis. Time For The Truth." Live broadcast on December 4, 2021 Creative Society

GLOBAL CRISIS. TIME FOR THE TRUTH. Creative Society Project Live broadcast on December 4, 2021 at 15.00 (GMT) / 100 languages of simultaneous interpreting / 180 countries

Historic event organized by volunteers from 180 countries on the platform of Creative Society. It will be broadcast on thousands of media channels worldwide.

The objective of the conference is to inform humankind honestly and truthfully about the scale of the climate and environmental crises, about the impending threats, and the real way out.” — Creative Society

Already so many people have been affected by climate disasters. You can find countless facts on the internet about material damage and climate refugees. Are you aware that everyone will soon be impacted by this problem?Now the climate cataclysms are being synchronized and escalating across the planet, and this is already hard not to notice. More and more people from all over the world are exposed to constant danger due to large-scale and ongoing natural disasters.What is the real reason for the dramatic climate change?Is there a way out for humanity? What action must be taken in the face of global disasters?- The answers to all the questions everyone will be able to learn at the upcoming conference " Global Crisis. Time for the Truth ," which will take place on December 4, 2021.The objective of the conference is to inform humankind honestly and truthfully about the scale of the climate and environmental crises, about the impending threats, and the real way out.KEY TOPICS OF THE CONFERENCE:- What is the real climate situation on the planet?- Why is the global media silent about the scale of the threats?- Why does the climate continue to change rapidly despite international treaties and agreements which officially stated goal is to curb climate change?- What is the real cause of global climate change?- From what risks and global threats have people's attention been diverted?- What are the environmental consequences of reckless human consumerism?- Why only in the Creative Society is it possible to stabilize the ecological equilibrium of our planet?- Why, in the face of planetary cataclysms, the Creative Society is the only way out?- "Global Crisis. Time for the Truth" | Official Trailer LIVE BROADCAST Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRVCDgRTuHY&t=0s - Official website of the "Creative Society" International Project:E-mail: info@creativesociety.com

Global Crisis. Time for the Truth | Official Trailer