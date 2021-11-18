The 69th PGA Show Joins MarketBlast in the Hunt for New Golf Innovation to Drive Forward the Business of Golf
EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketBlast® announces the continued hunt for new, unique and innovative products in the global golf industry. The recently launched hunt features the 2022 PGA Show, which is traditionally the largest annual gathering of international golf industry with thousands of PGA professionals and top buyers from more than 600 golf brands.
Each year, the PGA Show carves out an area of the show called Inventors Spotlight, in partnership with the United Inventors Association (UIA) and Invention Home, that puts independent inventors directly in the center of industry and media attention. Retail buyers, product developers, licensing executives, media representatives, and many other industry professionals will converge on the Inventors Spotlight with the intent of sourcing new golf products.
Submissions for the golf innovation hunt can be made by suppliers, manufacturers, startup companies, professional developers, product engineers, and innovators with innovation matching the criteria specified by each company listed on MarketBlast. There are no upfront costs or commissions for new submitters to participate in this hunt. To submit to the Golf Innovation Hunt, including the PGA Show Inventors Spotlight, create a MarketBlast account at www.marketblast.com, add your product to your private account, search the keyword “Golf” from the list of open hunts and submit.
About MarketBlast®
As the premier open innovation platform for sourcing new, unique and innovative products, MarketBlast® enables companies of all sizes to source innovation directly from startups and innovators from around the world. We actively promote the company brands and list each hunt on our platform, enabling product innovators and suppliers to submit directly to the hunts. For more information, visit www.marketblast.com or email info@marketblast.com.
Russell Williams
